A new bill introduced in the North Carolina General Assembly seeks to ban only “intentional” atmospheric geoengineering activities within the state’s borders.

Filed on March 11, 2025, by State Representative Jonathan Almond (R-73) and co-sponsored by over a dozen legislators, House Bill 362 (HB 362), titled the “Clean Skies Geoengineering Ban,” would outlaw intentional emissions into the atmosphere for the “intentional or sole purpose” of altering the weather, temperature, or sunlight intensity.

The legislation does not address the trails left behind commercial and other aircraft that linger, disperse, and block the sun and sky that are caused by metal nanoparticle- and sulfur-laced jet engine emissions.

Neither the commercial aviation industry nor jet fuel manufacturers state that these emissions are for the intentional or sole purpose of manipulating the weather.

These trails are often referred to as “contrails,” though for many the term implies the incorrect notion that contrails are merely water vapor, when in fact they contain weather-manipulating metallic and non-metallic elements.

The FAA, NASA, and NOAA have openly admitted that jet aircraft do emit chemicals in contrails that linger in the sky and alter the weather.

These government organizations confirm aircraft trails form “persistent spreading contrail cirrus [clouds]” that “last for hours to days” and can “span several hundred kilometers,” according to a document recently published by the three agencies titled “Contrails Research Roadmap 2025.”

North Carolina’s new bill specifically targets a range of controversial technologies and practices under the term “atmospheric modification,” which it defines as:

“Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), cloud seeding, electromagnetic radio frequency or microwave radiation emissions, or other atmospheric polluting activity affecting temperature, weather, intensity of sunlight, the environment, agriculture, wildlife, human health and safety, aviation, state security, or the economy of the State.”

This definition excludes pesticide application via aircraft when licensed under North Carolina’s existing agricultural regulations.

If passed, the legislation would add a new prohibition to North Carolina General Statute 143-215.108(a), making it illegal to:

“Intentionally inject, release, or disperse, by any means, chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this State into the atmosphere with the intentional or sole purpose of atmospheric modification.”

The bill tasks the Environmental Management Commission with adopting rules necessary for enforcement.

The anti-geoengineering community will rightly celebrate the legislation because it formally recognizes atmospheric modification as a legitimate environmental and public health concern—and seeks to criminalize deliberate efforts to manipulate the sky through methods like cloud seeding, SAI, and electromagnetic emissions.

But many will remain skeptical of its practical effect, since it does not address the far more common and unregulated emissions from commercial jet traffic that visibly alter the sky without being classified as “intentional.”

Massive Public Interest

HB 362 has already sparked public interest, garnering nearly 800 views in the last month alone, according to the North Carolina General Assembly’s legislative tracking site.

A recent Rasmussen poll shows a majority (60%) of Americans support laws banning weather modification.

Part of a Legitimate Broader Push Against Geoengineering

North Carolina’s move follows a growing national trend to ban or restrict geoengineering.

In 2024, Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law banning atmospheric aerosol injection, citing concerns about health, weather manipulation, and lack of informed public consent.

Florida’s geoengineering and weather modification ban was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) last month.

Louisiana’s SB 46, prohibiting the “intentional release, or dispersion of chemicals into the environment of this state with the express purpose of affecting temperature,” was signed into law the same month.

Weather-modifying aircraft emissions continue in all states, however, because—like the North Carolina bill—neither piece of legislation addresses the ostensibly unintentional sun- and sky-blocking emissions from jet engines.

Nevertheless, these state-level efforts correctly reflect rising public concern that unregulated weather modification technologies are being deployed without adequate safety data or oversight.

A 2010 report published by the U.S. Government Accountability Office implies billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent over the past few decades on intentional geoengineering efforts.

Former U.S. Air Force officer Kristen Meghan, a bioenvironmental engineer turned whistleblower, has been exposing the military’s involvement in large-scale weather modification programs after discovering she had been unknowingly approving hazardous chemicals for atmospheric release.

Moreover, in June 2023, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) released a congressionally mandated report suggesting that both global and regional geoengineering projects are being carried out “covertly,” without citizens’ knowledge.

Page 43 of the document confirms the U.S. government “conducts or funds limited research into solar radiation modification” (SRM), which involves the use of airplanes or balloons to disperse potentially dangerous chemicals into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight away from Earth.

SRM is practiced in the name of so-called “climate change,” according to advocates.

The same page of the White House document also confirms that U.S. Congress has been directing NOAA to fund SRM research “for the last several years.”

Intentional SRM and SAI projects therefore raise legitimate concerns, though they are not the cause of the daily, weird-weather-making aircraft trails we see overhead.

Next Steps

As of March 12, HB 362 passed its first reading and was referred to the House Rules, Calendar, and Operations Committee.

No hearing or vote has been scheduled yet.

If passed and signed into law, the bill would take effect immediately.

Sponsors of HB 362 include Rep. Almond, McNeely, Pike (Primary), as well as Branson, Eddins, Gable, Harrison, N. Jackson, Kidwell, Loftis, Moss, Setzer, and Warren.

