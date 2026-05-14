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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

how many more are they working on? why is no one stopping these mad scienticists? why are governments paying these people to do this?

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Valued Customer
2h

Well, thank God these highly ethical and responsible scientists are protecting us from horrible pandemics by creating them in labs. Oh, wait...

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