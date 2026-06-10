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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
3h

Gradually the world government plants its agents into national, state, and local governments.

RIP Liberty

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

How wonderful. Another fox in the hen house!

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