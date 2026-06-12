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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
18h

Based on what I have read, it points to a 2010 table top exercise by US Airforce planners that pulled all the elements together to execute the 2020 Covid con.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
18h

Several people already pointed in that direction. Dr. Martin gave several forums on it. Sasha Latypova mentioned it. There are probably several others. The govt caused this whole mess, and it was set up long before 2019.

Today a rumour spread that JFK is giving up his position. See if it is true.

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