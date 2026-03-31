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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

The military is going to do whatever it wants...laws or no laws. National security conditions include tuning A/i controlled drones upon US citizens. For our safety, of course.

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nobody's's avatar
nobody's
1h

They like to tell us that everything they are doing is legal.

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