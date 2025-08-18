A trial published last week in The Lancet Infectious Diseases confirms a new Bill Gates-funded chimeric oral polio vaccine sheds live purported viruses in 100% of recipients.

Oral polio vaccines have now caused hundreds of infections in Africa (Pan African Medical Journal), triggered 80% of infants to shed live virus that mutates into strains causing 828% more paralysis than wild polio (NPJ Vaccines), and even sparked a fresh outbreak in Papua New Guinea confirmed by the WHO.

The new Lancet study was run by researchers from UNC Chapel Hill (at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic), Dartmouth, the University of Vermont, Pharmaron, the CDC, and the Gates Foundation.

It documents viral substance spread between participants and severe adverse events.

This means lab-engineered polioviruses were deliberately replicated inside human intestines.

They were excreted into the environment.

They even transmitted between trial subjects.

Is this eradication—or is it the deliberate release of lab-built hybrid polio strains?

This was only a first-in-human phase 1 trial in adults, but the stated plan is to push these chimeric viruses into children and infants next.

The new Gates-backed polio trial follows a Gates-funded tuberculosis vaccine study that infected 260 South African children with live Mycobacterium bovis bacteria (NEJM, 2025)—and comes after Gates money also bankrolled 2013 U.S. gain-of-function experiments that engineered Mycobacterium tuberculosis to grow unchecked.

100% Shedding of Engineered Virus

The new Lancet study confirms the lab-made virus spreads from vaccinated individuals.

“Peak viral shedding rate detected via PCR among IPV participants was 100% on day 8 after a dose, across groups,” the authors write. “The rates of vaccine shedding as measured by PCR in IPV participants… were high (>70%) up to day 15 after vaccination, and, except for two mOPV3 recipient, all participants were PCR negative by 7 weeks (figure 3).”

Every participant shed live, genetically engineered poliovirus.

The virus stayed in stool for weeks.

That means it entered sewage, water, and the environment.

Transmission Between Trial Subjects

Six participants were cut from the trial because genetic testing of their stool showed they may have caught the vaccine virus from other participants.

That means the vaccinated became vectors for the disease the vaccine claims to protect from.

“Six (8%) of 76 IPV participants… were removed… due to possible transmission of vaccine virus from an alternate study group (identified through NGS of stool samples…).”

CDC sequencing confirmed spread between participants.

If transmission happens in a controlled trial, what happens when millions of children are dosed?

Chimeric Virus Spliced From Multiple Strains

The new Gates-funded vaccines were laboratory-made hybrid polioviruses, built from a type 2 backbone but spliced with type 1 or type 3 outer shells, creating chimeric strains.

“Both nOPVs are live, attenuated polioviruses derived from a modified Sabin-strain type 2 infectious cDNA clone… the type 2 capsid-coding region… was replaced with the capsid from Sabin-strain type 1 (for nOPV1) or… type 3 (for nOPV3)… resulting in chimeric viruses with nOPV2 non-structural regions and Sabin type 1 or 3 structural proteins.”

These are not natural viruses.

They are man-made hybrids.

Scientists stitched together parts of different polioviruses to create entirely new strains that nature itself never produced.

Engineered to Gain Function of ‘Genetic Stability’

The study openly admits the new vaccines were built to acquire a new function—engineered genetic stability:

“…designed to have similar safety and immunogenicity and improved genetic stability (to reduce risk of reversion to neurovirulence) relative to types 1 or 3 Sabin-strain OPVs.”

They achieved this by deliberately rewriting the poliovirus genome:

“…modifications… to stabilise domain V (the primary determinant of attenuation) and relocation of the cis-acting replication element and modifications to the polymerase to reduce recombination risk and enhance fidelity of replication.”

In plain terms: scientists took poliovirus DNA, re-coded key elements, and stitched together a hybrid chimera designed to mutate less easily.

This is openly described as a gain-of-function—the creation of a synthetic virus with “improved stability” beyond what exists in nature.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once you grant a virus new traits, you are dealing with an unpredictable creation.

Stability in one context could mean rigidity in another, or even unanticipated persistence.

The long-term consequences are unknown—yet the altered virus was still shed in 100% of recipients and transmitted between participants.

Severe Fatigue, Abdominal Pain, Kidney Infection

Three participants suffered severe side effects.

One with extreme fatigue, headache, and muscle pain, another with abdominal pain, and one with a kidney infection.

Overall, nearly three-quarters of all participants reported some kind of adverse event.

“Two (3%) participants in the nOPV1 groups (one reporting severe fatigue, headache, and myalgia, and one reporting abdominal pain) and one (2%) participant in the mOPV1 groups (kidney infection) reported a severe unsolicited adverse event within 28 days.”

And:

“50 (74%) of 68 participants in the nOPV1 groups and 32 (74%) of 43 participants in the mOPV1 groups” experienced adverse events.

If this is the profile in healthy adults, what happens in children?

Unplanned Cross-Reactions With Type 2

“Substantial induction of heterotypic immunity against type 2 was observed in the nOPV1 and mOPV1 groups… A similar heterotypic response was also observed for type 2 among the participants receiving nOPV3 or mOPV3.”

The engineered strains triggered unexpected immune responses to type 2.

That means unpredictable interactions with other polioviruses.

Instead of precise targeting, these lab-made hybrids are stirring up cross-reactions that could fuel new outbreaks rather than stop them.

Gates’ Direct Role in Trial

The “Funding” section explicitly lists the “Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.” “ASB, who is employed by the funder, was involved in the design and reporting of the study.”

The Gates Foundation didn’t just fund it.

A Gates employee co-designed and reported the trial.

Who Wrote This Study and Where They’re From

The trial was authored by:

Laina D Mercer, PhD

Arlene C Seña, MD

E Ross Colgate, PhD

Jessica W Crothers, MD

Peter F Wright, MD

Mohamed Al-Ibrahim, MD

Erman Tritama, PhD

Annelet Vincent, BS

Bernardo A Mainou, PhD

Yiting Zhang, MS

Jennifer Konopka-Anstadt, PhD

Ananda S Bandyopadhyay, MBBS

Alan Fix, MD

John O Konz, PhD

Chris Gast, PhD

Their affiliations reveal the network behind the project:

Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, PATH, Seattle, WA, USA (contact)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, Chapel Hill, NC, USA (contact)

The Vaccine Testing Center, Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, Burlington, VT, USA (contact)

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, Burlington, VT, USA (contact)

Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, Hanover, NH, USA (contact)

Pharmaron CPC, Baltimore, MD, USA (contact)

PT Bio Farma, Bandung, Indonesia (contact)

Polio and Picornavirus Branch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, GA, USA (contact)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Seattle, WA, USA (contact)

So the trial wasn’t just an isolated academic project.

It was designed and run by a coalition of Gates Foundation staff, UNC Chapel Hill (a hub of past COVID -19 gain-of-function controversy), the CDC, U.S. universities, and pharma contractors.

Bottom Line

This “safety trial” involved a release of lab-built chimeric polioviruses into humans.

Every participant shed the engineered virus.

Spread occurred between people.

Severe adverse events were recorded.

The vaccines are synthetic hybrids spliced from multiple polioviruses.

They provoke unpredictable immune responses.

And the trial was designed and run by Gates Foundation staff, UNC Chapel Hill, and the CDC.

Is this eradication—or reintroduction?

