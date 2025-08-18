JonFleetwood.com

INGRID C DURDEN
5h

Thank you for reporting on this. I wonder if parents have learned anything at all from the COVID phase. I still read that 40 % or so 'follow the rules' of the CDC and their murderous doctors. How can any doctor inject children with this rubbish? There was an excellent article this morning from Dr. Rima E Laibow MD on Substack, that puts the blame for the scamdemic in the hands of all the doctors and nurses and others who kept injecting people with what they knew (or should have known) to be dangerous and ineffective. And there STILL are. Someone I know went for a jab just a few weeks ago, and a nurse had advized her when to come... I hope she secretly injects people with salt water, but I sincerely have any doubts.

TnDoc
5h

O.M.G.

The depth and breadth of the criminality never ceases to amaze... Would that I had an arsenal of Oreshniks and the power to deliver them...

