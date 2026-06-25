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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
10h

Tried to send my thoughts to the HHS website you posted, but there's no way to actually contact them other than in person - possibly. Our government has no interest in hearing what the public has to say which is very obvious. Far as I'm concerned, this government sucks, politicians suck, capitalism sucks and most of the laws suck. I feel suffocated, held under a thumb belonging to the numb. Immunity against immunity. Got it. Question: How many is big pharm planning to murder this time? Trying to beat its last goal?

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
9hEdited

Just like the phoney AIDs crisis in Africa to cover up

the working conditions of the forced laborers

when they finally were dropping dead by the oligarchs.

Read "AIDS, Opium, Diamonds and Empire"

Now convenient research to create fear:

"They published their work in npj Viruses on May 7, just days before the 2026 Ebola outbreak was first officially reported by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Public Health."

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