JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

You can't keep the fear level up to push injections if the public knew the truth!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Another magical mystery tour of insanity. You do not require anti-bodies against a non-existent virus.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture