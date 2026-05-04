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Valued Customer
3h

I cannot imagine the mental landscape of anyone that would join this trial.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

I had great hopes Moderna would not survive the debacle. but obviously people never can get enough of the poisoned needles. Mrs McBean will turn in her grave.

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