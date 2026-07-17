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Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
11h

What could go wrong? 🙃

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Darcy's avatar
Darcy
11h

I always wonder who these patients are that participate in these trials.. Don’t understand why anyone would want to be a guinea pig 🤨

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