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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
14h

Let us hope that not only this law passes, but that the national govt. does not block it, like the other smart state laws that forbid chemtrails!

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Danna's avatar
Danna
11h

Now if they could block the chemtrails in the USA! I'm so damned sick of it and it completely infuriates me! And we're killing off the bees with all the aluminum. For twelve years I have been praying for this to stop and nothing. Why is Our Father God allowing it? I'm even getting angry at Him. That's bad!

I'm in Western Washington on Easter Sunday and woke up to beautiful sun for the first time in months.

By 9am, they are crisscrossing the whole damned sky and now it's full of this milky white fumigation-like film! The sun is sitting behind this shade-like effect and I can even taste it.

My apologies. It pisses me off so bad. "No!! They can't have sunshine and warm sun on their face! Everyone! Pilots; in your seats!"

Can we please have pilot whistleblowers in the US? We've had interviews from pilots in the UK but we need Americans to stand up and have some balls and tell the truth!

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