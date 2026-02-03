JonFleetwood.com

Carol Haas
3h

A very informative paper was written by Olivia Lazard, Mandy Bissett, and

James Dyke - it can be found at carnegieendowment.org/research/2025/07/geoengineering Although it speaks in terms of "potentialities" as if SRM and CDR geoengineering were not already being done worldwide, it is quite eye-opening, especially in terms of the existential threats and cataclysmic effects on civilization. (This is the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - EU area)

Also take a look at climateviewer.com to track U.N. weather modifications between 1952-1999. Not sure why it stops at 1999.

And weathermodificationhistory.com

You're right, Jon, that these bills will be outside the scope of the states, since the FAA, NASA and NOAA seem to be collaborating on action and narrative. But the state bills will create a greater awareness and become a vehicle to identify and measure the pollutants filling the air we breathe. I hope every single state follows.

janet kessler
4h

Sounds pretty useless and ineffective to me as it does NOT cover most of the damaging causes that gates and his ilk are creating. A whole lotta nuttin. Pointless and useless without meat or merit.

