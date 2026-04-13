Minnesota lawmakers have introduced legislation that would prohibit employers, hospitals, governments, and businesses from discriminating against individuals who refuse vaccines, pharmaceuticals, or emerging gene-based technologies—while leaving unresolved whether those same interventions can still be required under certain conditions.

The move represents a sweeping assertion of bodily autonomy and individual consent, reinforcing the principle that no person should be denied employment, services, or access to public life for declining a medical intervention.

It shifts legal power away from institutions and back to the individual through enforceable protections and financial liability for violations.

Senate File 1529 (SF1529), introduced February 17, 2025, and referred to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, establishes what it calls a “conscientious right” to refuse a wide range of medical interventions without facing loss of employment, access to services, or participation in public life.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sens. Andrew Mathews, Glenn Gruenhagen, Eric Lucero, and Keri Heintzeman.

You can contact Minnesota senators here to voice your support for the bill.

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Bill Protects Refusal of Vaccines, RNA, DNA, & Gene-Editing Technologies

The legislation creates a new statutory protection titled:

“CONSCIENTIOUS RIGHT TO REFUSE MEDICAL INTERVENTION”

It applies to individuals who decline:

“any biologic vaccine, pharmaceutical, drug, gene editing technology, RNA-based product, or DNA-based product for reasons of conscience, including religious convictions”

The inclusion of RNA-based and DNA-based products expands the scope beyond traditional vaccines to include mRNA and other emerging biotechnology platforms.

Employers, Hospitals, & Governments Barred from Enforcing Medical Mandates

The bill applies broadly to:

Employers and supervisors

Hospitals and healthcare providers

Health plan issuers

State agencies and public officials

Colleges and universities

Businesses and service providers

It prohibits these entities from taking adverse action against individuals who refuse covered interventions, stating they shall not:

“deny employment… terminate… deny a service… deny the individual access to commerce… segregate the individual… penalize the individual or use financial coercion… or treat the individual differently”

The language directly targets enforcement mechanisms used during the COVID-19 pandemic, including employment mandates, service restrictions, and access limitations tied to vaccination status.

Lawsuits Allowed With Mandatory Triple Damages

The bill creates a private enforcement mechanism allowing individuals to sue violators.

It states:

“the individual may… bring a private civil action for money damages”

Courts are required to award:

“court costs… reasonable attorney fees… and three times the amount of the individual’s actual damages or two hundred dollars, whichever is greater”

This provision introduces financial liability for entities that attempt to enforce compliance through penalties or exclusion.

Bill Overrides Conflicting Laws

The legislation includes a supremacy clause stating:

“the provisions of this section prevail over any conflicting provisions in general law”

This means the protections would take precedence over existing laws that conflict with its provisions, unless explicitly exempted.

Protections Apply to ‘Conscience,’ Not Just Religion

The bill protects refusal based on:

“reasons of conscience, including religious convictions”

This expands beyond traditional religious exemptions to include personal, ethical, or philosophical objections.

Key Limitation: Bill Targets Penalties—Not Mandates Themselves

While the bill broadly prohibits discrimination for refusal, it does not explicitly prohibit institutions from requiring medical interventions in the first place.

Instead, it focuses on banning the consequences of refusal—such as termination, denial of service, or exclusion from commerce.

That distinction leaves open whether policies could still be structured as conditions of participation, so long as enforcement avoids the specific forms of discrimination outlined in the bill.

Minors & Parental Authority Not Covered

The bill defines a protected “individual” as someone who is:

“eighteen years of age or older or is an emancipated minor”

As written, the protections do not extend to minors or explicitly protect parental decision-making on behalf of children—leaving school, daycare, and pediatric intervention policies outside the bill’s scope.

Emergency Powers Not Explicitly Addressed

Although the bill states it overrides conflicting laws, it does not explicitly address whether its protections apply during declared public health emergencies or under executive health orders.

That omission leaves unresolved how the statute would interact with emergency powers, which is the primary mechanism used to implement large-scale medical mandates in the past.

Bottom Line

Minnesota lawmakers have introduced legislation that would make it illegal to punish individuals for refusing vaccines, pharmaceuticals, or emerging RNA and gene-based technologies across employment, healthcare, and public life.

The bill directly targets the enforcement systems used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It blocks termination, denial of services, and exclusion from commerce tied to medical compliance.

But it stops short of explicitly banning mandates themselves, does not extend protections to minors or parental decision-making, and does not clearly address how its provisions would apply during a declared public health emergency.

The result is a bill that significantly restricts how compliance can be enforced, while leaving open questions about whether the underlying requirement mechanisms could still be deployed under different conditions.

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