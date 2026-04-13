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Mtone's avatar
Mtone
4h

You had me going there for a minute, until I saw the bill was introduced by Minnesota Republicans, who will accomplish little without Democrats crossing the aisle and defying their leaders.

It is most likely a dead horse because of the leftist Democrat party hold on the Governors chair.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4hEdited

Ridiculous. There is no one the planet who can tell me I need any drug or vaccine...PERIOD. I require no exemptions because I acknowledge no vaccines exist. They are NEVER part of my thinking or ever considered.

This is not automatic that the government and medical goons have the right to invade your body and good health. They assume they can poke and prod you like you are an animal such as cattle. THEY ARE 110% mistaken. Never surrender to these murdering scum.

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