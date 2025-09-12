Last month, the military government of Burkina Faso has done what no Western regulator dared to do: it ordered the immediate termination of Bill Gates’ genetically modified mosquito project—‘Target Malaria’—and the destruction of all bioengineered insect samples inside the country.

This wasn’t a health agency issuing a polite memo.

It was a military crackdown on a Gates-funded scheme that released engineered mosquitoes into villages without real informed consent from the people forced to live with the consequences.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

A Military Intervention Against Gates’ Experiment

The press release from Target Malaria itself admits the sequence of events.

First came the release:

“On 11 August 2025, one small scale release of non gene drive genetically modified male bias mosquitoes took place successfully, in accord with terms and conditions of the ANB and ANEVE permits.”

Translation: genetically engineered insects were already unleashed in Burkinabè villages, exposing citizens to an irreversible genetic experiment without their consent.

Then came the military order to shut it down:

“On 18 August, the national authorities requested the Target Malaria team at IRSS to suspend all their activities. The IRSS team complied with the request.”

Finally, the junta (a government that has taken power by military force) made it permanent:

“On 22 August, the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation issued a communiqué informing ‘the Burkinabè public that it has terminated all the activities of the project Target Malaria on its territory.’”

This wasn’t a pause.

This was a military-ordered termination of Bill Gates’ mosquito project.

Why the Military Said No

Civil society leaders inside Burkina Faso had long warned that Gates’ plan amounted to a genetic gamble with unknown consequences.

Ali Tapsoba of the Coalition for Monitoring Biotechnological Activities explained that the impacts of gene-drive organisms are “highly controversial, unpredictable, and… potentially irreversible.”

“The problem is the solution proposed by Target Malaria, which consists of eliminating the vector using gene-drive mosquitoes,” said Tapsoba. “This technology is highly controversial, unpredictable, and raises ethical concerns. More specifically, the impacts of gene-drive organisms on health and ecosystems remain unknown and potentially irreversible.”

For Captain Ibrahim Traoré’s military government, the issue wasn’t only ecological—it was political.

This was about sovereignty.

The military accused Gates’ consortium of bypassing real consent and imposing dangerous experiments on African soil under the banner of “malaria prevention.”

Gates’ Track Record of No-Consent Releases

The Burkina Faso shutdown is just the latest example of Gates-backed mosquito projects being forced on populations without full disclosure of risks:

NIH & Gates CRISPR Mosquitoes (Nature, 2025): U.S. taxpayer dollars and Gates money funded CRISPR gene-drive mosquitoes designed to overwrite wild DNA across generations. Once released, there is no way to recall them.

Caribbean Dengue Surge (2024): After Gates-linked Verily and Orbit Services began releasing bacteria-laced mosquitoes, Puerto Rico declared a dengue emergency—cases spiked 350% above historic trends. Jamaica and Curacao soon followed.

Bangladesh Outbreak (2023): After Gates-funded UN programs released irradiated mosquitoes, Bangladesh suffered the worst dengue epidemic in its history, spreading to all 64 districts.

Each time, the story is the same: zero informed consent, release first, consequences later.

Gates’ Spin vs. Military Reality

In its press release, Target Malaria insisted:

“The IRSS team, as part of the Target Malaria project, has operated since 2012 in compliance with the national laws of Burkina Faso. We have engaged actively with the national authorities and stakeholders of Burkina Faso and remain ready to cooperate.”

But “compliance” on paper is not the same as informed consent from the people.

Villagers near test sites said they weren’t properly told what was being released into their environment, according to Ecofin Agency, a news and information agency specializing in coverage of African economies.

The agency reported:

“Target Malaria faced mounting resistance from the moment field trials were announced. Civil society organizations, local activists, and environmental groups voiced concerns about the ecological risks of releasing genetically modified organisms into natural ecosystems. Critics questioned the lack of long-term data on how altering mosquito populations might affect biodiversity, predator species, and the broader food chain. Communities living near the test sites, such as the village of Souroukoudingan in western Burkina Faso, also complained that they had not been sufficiently informed or consulted before the experiments took place.”

The mosquitoes themselves were engineered in European labs, shipped into Africa, and dropped into rural communities.

This was a textbook case of reckless science being imposed on local communities without their informed consent.

The military government recognized the risks and moved quickly to shut the project down.

Bottom Line

Burkina Faso’s military government has exposed what Western agencies refuse to admit: Bill Gates is bankrolling high-risk genetic experiments that bypass informed consent and put human populations at risk.

By ordering all samples destroyed, the junta sent a message to Gates and his global biotech network: Africa is not your laboratory.

A government has militarily intervened to stop Gates’ mosquito project.

This may only be the beginning of governments stepping in to stop Gates Foundation projects that threaten public safety and national security.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.