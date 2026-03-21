Meningitis Vaccines Are Manufactured with Toxins and Formaldehyde
FDA inserts list symptoms after vaccination that match the clinical symptoms of meningitis.
Meningitis vaccines routinely administered to adolescents across the United States—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are manufactured using bacterial systems that produce toxins, combined with toxin-derived carrier proteins, and processed using formaldehyde, according to FDA prescribing documents.
At the same time, those same FDA inserts list post-vaccination adverse events that mirror the clinical presentation of meningitis, including fever, headache, malaise, vomiting, irritability, and neurological symptoms.
The revelations come as thousands of young people are being vaccinated in response to a reported outbreak in Kent, England.
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Manufacturing Involves Toxins at Multiple Stages
All three vaccines—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are meningococcal conjugate vaccines, meaning they are built using:
Bacterial components from Neisseria meningitidis
Carrier proteins derived from bacterial toxins
Chemical processing steps involving formaldehyde
1. Endotoxin Exposure During Production
The manufacturing process requires growing Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.
These bacteria inherently produce lipooligosaccharide (LOS) endotoxin, a potent inflammatory toxin.
Meaning:
During production, toxin-containing bacterial cultures are present
Downstream purification is required to reduce endotoxin levels
Toxins are present during manufacturing by design.
Moreover, high doses of LOS in the bloodstream can cause endotoxemia, leading to severe inflammation, fever, cytokine storms, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and potentially death, as seen in meningococcal disease.
2. Toxin-Derived Carrier Proteins Are Used Intentionally
All three popular meningitis vaccines use proteins derived from bacterial toxins as part of their final formulation:
Menactra → diphtheria toxoid
Menveo → CRM197 (genetically modified diphtheria toxin)
MenQuadfi → tetanus toxoid
From the Menactra insert:
“Meningococcal… Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine”
From the Menveo insert:
“Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine”
From the MenQuadfi insert (warnings section referencing composition):
“...any other tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine”
Each dose contains material that originates from bacterial toxins, even if modified.
3. Formaldehyde Is Used in the Process
Formaldehyde is used in vaccine manufacturing, purportedly to:
Detoxify bacterial toxins (e.g., diphtheria or tetanus toxins)
Stabilize biological materials
Residual amounts can remain in the final product.
Formaldehyde is a dangerous chemical known to cause headaches, irritation, nausea, and neurological symptoms, the same categories of symptoms listed in the meningitis vaccine inserts.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC; part of the World Health Organization), the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP), and the EPA all affirm formaldehyde’s carcinogenicity.
FDA Inserts: Post-Vaccination Symptoms Overlap with Meningitis
The clinical presentation of meningitis typically includes:
Fever
Headache
Vomiting
Fatigue / malaise
Irritability
Altered mental status
Now compare that to what the manufacturers report.
MenQuadfi (FDA Insert)
Most common reactions include:
Fever
Vomiting
Malaise
Headache
Irritability
Drowsiness
From the insert:
“irritability… drowsiness… appetite lost… fever… vomiting”
“myalgia… headache… malaise”
Menveo (FDA Insert)
Reported reactions include:
Headache
Malaise
Vomiting
Irritability
Sleepiness
From the insert:
“headache… myalgia… malaise… nausea”
Menactra (FDA Insert)
Reported reactions include:
Fever
Vomiting
Drowsiness
Irritability
Headache
Fatigue
From the insert:
“irritability… drowsiness… appetite loss, vomiting, and fever”
“headache, fatigue, malaise”
What This Means
The same symptom categories used to identify meningitis
(fever, headache, vomiting, neurological changes)
Are explicitly listed as expected post-vaccination reactions
The clinical overlap is acknowledged in the manufacturers’ own data.
Formaldehyde Exposure Symptoms vs. Reported Vaccine Reactions
Formaldehyde exposure is associated with:
Headache
Irritation
Nausea
Neurological discomfort
Fatigue
Now compare:
Headache → listed in all three vaccines
Nausea / vomiting → listed
Fatigue / malaise → listed
Irritability / neurological discomfort → listed
The symptom profile associated with formaldehyde exposure aligns with the adverse event profile described in the vaccine inserts.
Bottom Line
All three major meningitis vaccines are manufactured using toxin-producing bacteria.
All three include proteins derived from bacterial toxins.
All three involve formaldehyde during production.
All three list post-vaccination symptoms that overlap with meningitis itself.
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