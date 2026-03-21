Meningitis vaccines routinely administered to adolescents across the United States—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are manufactured using bacterial systems that produce toxins, combined with toxin-derived carrier proteins, and processed using formaldehyde, according to FDA prescribing documents.

At the same time, those same FDA inserts list post-vaccination adverse events that mirror the clinical presentation of meningitis, including fever, headache, malaise, vomiting, irritability, and neurological symptoms.

The revelations come as thousands of young people are being vaccinated in response to a reported outbreak in Kent, England.

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Manufacturing Involves Toxins at Multiple Stages

All three vaccines—Menactra, Menveo, and MenQuadfi—are meningococcal conjugate vaccines, meaning they are built using:

Bacterial components from Neisseria meningitidis

Carrier proteins derived from bacterial toxins

Chemical processing steps involving formaldehyde

1. Endotoxin Exposure During Production

The manufacturing process requires growing Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.

These bacteria inherently produce lipooligosaccharide (LOS) endotoxin, a potent inflammatory toxin.

Meaning:

During production, toxin-containing bacterial cultures are present

Downstream purification is required to reduce endotoxin levels

Toxins are present during manufacturing by design.

Moreover, high doses of LOS in the bloodstream can cause endotoxemia, leading to severe inflammation, fever, cytokine storms, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and potentially death, as seen in meningococcal disease.

2. Toxin-Derived Carrier Proteins Are Used Intentionally

All three popular meningitis vaccines use proteins derived from bacterial toxins as part of their final formulation:

Menactra → diphtheria toxoid

Menveo → CRM197 (genetically modified diphtheria toxin)

MenQuadfi → tetanus toxoid

From the Menactra insert:

“Meningococcal… Polysaccharide Diphtheria Toxoid Conjugate Vaccine”

From the Menveo insert:

“Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine”

From the MenQuadfi insert (warnings section referencing composition):

“...any other tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine”

Each dose contains material that originates from bacterial toxins, even if modified.

3. Formaldehyde Is Used in the Process

Formaldehyde is used in vaccine manufacturing, purportedly to:

Detoxify bacterial toxins (e.g., diphtheria or tetanus toxins)

Stabilize biological materials

Residual amounts can remain in the final product.

Formaldehyde is a dangerous chemical known to cause headaches, irritation, nausea, and neurological symptoms, the same categories of symptoms listed in the meningitis vaccine inserts.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC; part of the World Health Organization), the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP), and the EPA all affirm formaldehyde’s carcinogenicity.

FDA Inserts: Post-Vaccination Symptoms Overlap with Meningitis

The clinical presentation of meningitis typically includes:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Fatigue / malaise

Irritability

Altered mental status

Now compare that to what the manufacturers report.

MenQuadfi (FDA Insert)

Most common reactions include:

Fever

Vomiting

Malaise

Headache

Irritability

Drowsiness

From the insert:

“irritability… drowsiness… appetite lost… fever… vomiting” “myalgia… headache… malaise”

Menveo (FDA Insert)

Reported reactions include:

Headache

Malaise

Vomiting

Irritability

Sleepiness

From the insert:

“headache… myalgia… malaise… nausea”

Menactra (FDA Insert)

Reported reactions include:

Fever

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Irritability

Headache

Fatigue

From the insert:

“irritability… drowsiness… appetite loss, vomiting, and fever” “headache, fatigue, malaise”

What This Means

The same symptom categories used to identify meningitis

(fever, headache, vomiting, neurological changes)

Are explicitly listed as expected post-vaccination reactions

The clinical overlap is acknowledged in the manufacturers’ own data.

Formaldehyde Exposure Symptoms vs. Reported Vaccine Reactions

Formaldehyde exposure is associated with:

Headache

Irritation

Nausea

Neurological discomfort

Fatigue

Now compare:

Headache → listed in all three vaccines

Nausea / vomiting → listed

Fatigue / malaise → listed

Irritability / neurological discomfort → listed

The symptom profile associated with formaldehyde exposure aligns with the adverse event profile described in the vaccine inserts.

Bottom Line

All three major meningitis vaccines are manufactured using toxin-producing bacteria.

All three include proteins derived from bacterial toxins.

All three involve formaldehyde during production.

All three list post-vaccination symptoms that overlap with meningitis itself.

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