Meningitis B Vaccine Contains Chimeric Bioengineered Bacterial Proteins and Aluminum—96% Adverse Reaction Rate, 29% Experience Severe Reaction
FDA admits jab "may not protect all vaccine recipients."
The meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine BEXSERO contains bioengineered bacterial proteins—including chimeric (“Frankenstein”) antigens—and aluminum, while FDA regulatory documents and clinical trial data show that up to 96% of recipients experience adverse reactions and as many as 29% report reactions severe enough to interfere with normal daily activity.
These findings come from multiple primary sources, including the FDA’s full prescribing information, the manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, a large clinical study, and federal toxicology data from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).
The FDA and manufacturer documents show that the MenB vaccine can produce fever, headache, vomiting, irritability, seizures, and neurologic events—symptom categories that overlap with the clinical presentation of meningococcal disease itself.
Meningitis B vaccinations are now being given to 15 and 16-year-olds in U.K. schools in response to a reported outbreak.
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Contains Bioengineered Bacterial Proteins, Including Chimeric Antigens
FDA Prescribing Information
The FDA prescribing information states that BEXSERO contains multiple recombinant (genetically engineered) proteins, including:
Factor H binding protein (fHbp)
Neisserial adhesin A (NadA)
Neisserial heparin binding antigen (NHBA)
Outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) derived from Neisseria meningitidis
These are:
“individually produced in Escherichia coli…”
The document also specifies that some of these antigens are fusion constructs, meaning lab-engineered hybrid “chimeric” (Frankenstein) proteins.
Manufacturer Patient Information
The manufacturer’s own leaflet explicitly states the jab contains:
“NHBA fusion protein” and “fHbp fusion protein”
This means the vaccine includes genetically engineered hybrid (chimeric) bacterial proteins—lab-designed combinations of protein sequences that do not exist in that exact form in nature—used to trigger an immune response.
Each Dose Contains Aluminum With Documented Systemic Distribution
FDA Prescribing Information
Each dose contains:
1.5 mg aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum)
CDC/ATSDR Toxicology Data
Federal toxicology data shows aluminum introduced into the body:
Distributes to multiple organs, including bone, liver, kidneys, and brain
Can persist with long biological half-lives, including extended retention in tissues
Has documented effects on the nervous system, identified as a sensitive target of aluminum exposure
Injected aluminum is not confined to the injection site—it can circulate through the body, accumulate in organs, and remain for extended periods, including in tissues associated with neurological function.
Up to 96% of Recipients Experience Adverse Reactions
FDA Clinical Trial Data
The FDA prescribing information reports:
Injection site pain: 87%–92%
Fatigue: 45%–49%
Headache: 37%–41%
Across trials:
Up to 96% of recipients reported adverse reactions
Up to 29% reported severe reactions
Severe is defined as:
“preventing normal daily activity”
Adverse reactions are extremely common, affecting nearly all recipients, and in a significant portion of cases are strong enough to disrupt normal daily functioning.
Serious Adverse Events Include Anaphylaxis and Neurologic Conditions
FDA Postmarketing and Trial Data
The FDA reports:
“50 individuals (0.3%) reported serious adverse events… including… anaphylaxis… considered related.”
Clinical trial data also identified:
Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
Type 1 diabetes
Coeliac disease
A neurologic event was reported in the clinical study and assessed by investigators as potentially related to vaccination.
“Serious adverse events judged by the investigator to be causally related were reported for one participant in the MenABCWY group (neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder)…”
Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system—especially the optic nerves and spinal cord—causing inflammation, demyelination, and often severe vision loss, paralysis, or other neurological deficits.
Manufacturer Patient Insert
Lists additional serious events:
Seizures (including febrile seizures)
Kawasaki disease
Collapse and reduced responsiveness
Severe allergic reactions affecting breathing
Beyond common side effects, there are documented cases of serious systemic and neurological events, including severe allergic reactions and immune-related conditions.
FDA: Vaccine Does Not Protect All Recipients or All Strains
FDA Prescribing Information
“BEXSERO may not protect all vaccine recipients… [and] may not provide protection against all… strains.”
Manufacturer Insert
“not expected to provide protection against all circulating… strains.”
Vaccination does not guarantee protection—some people may not be protected at all, and circulating strains may fall outside the vaccine’s coverage.
Recipients May Remain at Risk Even After Antibody Production
FDA Prescribing Information
individuals remain at increased risk “even if they develop antibodies following vaccination.”
Manufacturer Insert
“you remain at increased risk of disease…”
Even when the vaccine triggers the intended immune response, that response does not necessarily translate into real-world protection.
Clinical Trial Failed Key Effectiveness Benchmark
Clinical Study Data
The study reports:
“the non-inferiority endpoint… was… not met because of the lower response against PorA.”
Results:
42.2% achieved strong immune response
vs 53.3% comparator
–11.1% difference
For one of the vaccine’s core targets, fewer than half of recipients mounted a strong immune response, and performance was worse than the comparison group—indicating this component may not reliably prepare the body to fight that strain.
FDA Acknowledges Limits in Safety Monitoring
FDA Prescribing Information
“It is not always possible to reliably estimate… or establish a causal relationship…”
Postmarketing safety data did not definitively determine how often adverse events occur or whether they are directly caused by the vaccine.
Bottom Line
Primary source documents show that the MenB vaccine:
Contains bioengineered bacterial proteins, including chimeric (fusion) antigens
Includes aluminum that distributes and persists in the body
Causes adverse reactions in up to 96% of recipients
Causes severe reactions in up to 29%
Has documented serious adverse events, including anaphylaxis and neurologic conditions
Does not protect all recipients or all circulating strains
May leave individuals at risk even after producing antibodies
Failed a key immune response benchmark in clinical testing
These findings are drawn directly from FDA regulatory documentation, manufacturer disclosures, clinical trial data, and federal toxicology reports.
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With our Godless, anti-Hippocratic, mass baby killing industry that pays out billions in fraud fines and kills 250 to 700K annually with their iatrogenic medicine, [then all their COVID murders documented in the book What the Nurses Saw,] no wonder God-fearing, non-brainwashed, non-Prussian model-educated, push back on all big pharma's mass jab campaign of 90+ toxic aluminum mercury etc., based jabs! Who can trust a mass iatrogenic death industry that killed more 12 to 20 million in just 10 years [not counting babies]? When ALL the USA's wars killed "only" 1.3 million?
God save us from iatrogenic medicine! Amen.
He speaks in English as well you could do a video with him.
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🎥INTERVIEW WITH HEIKO SCHONING CLARITY IN THE NEW BACTERIA PANIC
https://youtu.be/wyOngT7zWKg
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HEIKO SCHONING
The book in English ATTACK ON THE MICROBIOME
https://t.me/heiko_schoening/2088 ➡️📕➡️