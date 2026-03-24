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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
3h

With our Godless, anti-Hippocratic, mass baby killing industry that pays out billions in fraud fines and kills 250 to 700K annually with their iatrogenic medicine, [then all their COVID murders documented in the book What the Nurses Saw,] no wonder God-fearing, non-brainwashed, non-Prussian model-educated, push back on all big pharma's mass jab campaign of 90+ toxic aluminum mercury etc., based jabs! Who can trust a mass iatrogenic death industry that killed more 12 to 20 million in just 10 years [not counting babies]? When ALL the USA's wars killed "only" 1.3 million?

God save us from iatrogenic medicine! Amen.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
3hEdited

He speaks in English as well you could do a video with him.

HEIKO Dubbed into English MENINGITIS ATTACK ON THE MICROBIOME his book is now out in English

🎥INTERVIEW WITH HEIKO SCHONING CLARITY IN THE NEW BACTERIA PANIC

https://youtu.be/wyOngT7zWKg

.

🟦

HEIKO SCHONING

The book in English ATTACK ON THE MICROBIOME

https://t.me/heiko_schoening/2088 ➡️📕➡️

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