The meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine BEXSERO contains bioengineered bacterial proteins—including chimeric (“Frankenstein”) antigens—and aluminum, while FDA regulatory documents and clinical trial data show that up to 96% of recipients experience adverse reactions and as many as 29% report reactions severe enough to interfere with normal daily activity.

These findings come from multiple primary sources, including the FDA’s full prescribing information, the manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, a large clinical study, and federal toxicology data from the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

The FDA and manufacturer documents show that the MenB vaccine can produce fever, headache, vomiting, irritability, seizures, and neurologic events—symptom categories that overlap with the clinical presentation of meningococcal disease itself.

Meningitis B vaccinations are now being given to 15 and 16-year-olds in U.K. schools in response to a reported outbreak.

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Contains Bioengineered Bacterial Proteins, Including Chimeric Antigens

FDA Prescribing Information

The FDA prescribing information states that BEXSERO contains multiple recombinant (genetically engineered) proteins, including:

Factor H binding protein (fHbp)

Neisserial adhesin A (NadA)

Neisserial heparin binding antigen (NHBA)

Outer membrane vesicles (OMVs) derived from Neisseria meningitidis

These are:

“individually produced in Escherichia coli…”

The document also specifies that some of these antigens are fusion constructs, meaning lab-engineered hybrid “chimeric” (Frankenstein) proteins.

Manufacturer Patient Information

The manufacturer’s own leaflet explicitly states the jab contains:

“NHBA fusion protein” and “fHbp fusion protein”

This means the vaccine includes genetically engineered hybrid (chimeric) bacterial proteins—lab-designed combinations of protein sequences that do not exist in that exact form in nature—used to trigger an immune response.

Each Dose Contains Aluminum With Documented Systemic Distribution

FDA Prescribing Information

Each dose contains:

1.5 mg aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum)

CDC/ATSDR Toxicology Data

Federal toxicology data shows aluminum introduced into the body:

Distributes to multiple organs, including bone, liver, kidneys, and brain

Can persist with long biological half-lives, including extended retention in tissues

Has documented effects on the nervous system, identified as a sensitive target of aluminum exposure

Injected aluminum is not confined to the injection site—it can circulate through the body, accumulate in organs, and remain for extended periods, including in tissues associated with neurological function.

Up to 96% of Recipients Experience Adverse Reactions

FDA Clinical Trial Data

The FDA prescribing information reports:

Injection site pain: 87%–92%

Fatigue: 45%–49%

Headache: 37%–41%

Across trials:

Up to 96% of recipients reported adverse reactions

Up to 29% reported severe reactions

Severe is defined as:

“preventing normal daily activity”

Adverse reactions are extremely common, affecting nearly all recipients, and in a significant portion of cases are strong enough to disrupt normal daily functioning.

Serious Adverse Events Include Anaphylaxis and Neurologic Conditions

FDA Postmarketing and Trial Data

The FDA reports:

“50 individuals (0.3%) reported serious adverse events… including… anaphylaxis… considered related.”

Clinical trial data also identified:

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

Type 1 diabetes

Coeliac disease

A neurologic event was reported in the clinical study and assessed by investigators as potentially related to vaccination.

“Serious adverse events judged by the investigator to be causally related were reported for one participant in the MenABCWY group (neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder)…”

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the central nervous system—especially the optic nerves and spinal cord—causing inflammation, demyelination, and often severe vision loss, paralysis, or other neurological deficits.

Manufacturer Patient Insert

Lists additional serious events:

Seizures (including febrile seizures)

Kawasaki disease

Collapse and reduced responsiveness

Severe allergic reactions affecting breathing

Beyond common side effects, there are documented cases of serious systemic and neurological events, including severe allergic reactions and immune-related conditions.

FDA: Vaccine Does Not Protect All Recipients or All Strains

FDA Prescribing Information

“BEXSERO may not protect all vaccine recipients… [and] may not provide protection against all… strains.”

Manufacturer Insert

“not expected to provide protection against all circulating… strains.”

Vaccination does not guarantee protection—some people may not be protected at all, and circulating strains may fall outside the vaccine’s coverage.

Recipients May Remain at Risk Even After Antibody Production

FDA Prescribing Information

individuals remain at increased risk “even if they develop antibodies following vaccination.”

Manufacturer Insert

“you remain at increased risk of disease…”

Even when the vaccine triggers the intended immune response, that response does not necessarily translate into real-world protection.

Clinical Trial Failed Key Effectiveness Benchmark

Clinical Study Data

The study reports:

“the non-inferiority endpoint… was… not met because of the lower response against PorA.”

Results:

42.2% achieved strong immune response

vs 53.3% comparator

–11.1% difference

For one of the vaccine’s core targets, fewer than half of recipients mounted a strong immune response, and performance was worse than the comparison group—indicating this component may not reliably prepare the body to fight that strain.

FDA Acknowledges Limits in Safety Monitoring

FDA Prescribing Information

“It is not always possible to reliably estimate… or establish a causal relationship…”

Postmarketing safety data did not definitively determine how often adverse events occur or whether they are directly caused by the vaccine.

Bottom Line

Primary source documents show that the MenB vaccine:

Contains bioengineered bacterial proteins, including chimeric (fusion) antigens

Includes aluminum that distributes and persists in the body

Causes adverse reactions in up to 96% of recipients

Causes severe reactions in up to 29%

Has documented serious adverse events, including anaphylaxis and neurologic conditions

Does not protect all recipients or all circulating strains

May leave individuals at risk even after producing antibodies

Failed a key immune response benchmark in clinical testing

These findings are drawn directly from FDA regulatory documentation, manufacturer disclosures, clinical trial data, and federal toxicology reports.

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