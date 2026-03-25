As Meningitis B vaccines are being pushed in the U.K. in response to a reported outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) product insert confirms that each 0.5 mL dose of the meningococcal Group B vaccine Bexsero contains 1.5 mg of aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum).

Under the standard multi-dose regimen, this results in a cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure of 4.5 mg per recipient.

When normalized by body weight, that cumulative exposure translates to approximately:

64 μg/kg (70 kg individual)

90 μg/kg (50 kg individual)

180 μg/kg (25 kg individual)

These levels fall within—or exceed—the lower cumulative dosing range examined in a 2009 peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, which evaluated the biological effects of injected aluminum hydroxide in a mammalian model.

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Study: Neuropathology at Overlapping μg/kg Exposure Levels

In the study, animals received repeated injections of aluminum hydroxide reaching ~100 μg/kg cumulative exposure, a range that overlaps with the weight-adjusted exposure from a full Bexsero series.

At that level, researchers reported:

Significantly increased apoptosis of motor neurons

Neuroinflammation in the spinal cord and motor cortex, including: Reactive astrocytosis Microglial activation

Intracellular aluminum accumulation within motor neurons

Hyper-phosphorylated tau protein, a marker associated with neurodegenerative disease

At higher cumulative exposure (~300 μg/kg), the study further documented:

Impairments in locomotor activity

Deficits in spatial memory performance

The study abstract reads:

“Aluminum-treated mice showed significantly increased apoptosis of motor neurons and increases in reactive astrocytes and microglial proliferation within the spinal cord and cortex. Morin stain detected the presence of aluminum in the cytoplasm of motor neurons with some neurons also testing positive for the presence of hyper-phosphorylated tau protein, a pathological hallmark of various neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia. A second series of experiments was conducted on mice injected with six doses of aluminum hydroxide. Behavioural analyses in these mice revealed significant impairments in a number of motor functions as well as diminished spatial memory capacity. The demonstrated neurotoxicity of aluminum hydroxide and its relative ubiquity as an adjuvant suggest that greater scrutiny by the scientific community is warranted.”

Dose Comparison: Direct mg/kg Overlap

The study’s lower-dose arm (~100 μg/kg cumulative aluminum hydroxide) sits within the same order of magnitude—and in some cases directly overlaps—with the cumulative exposure range produced by a standard 3-dose Bexsero regimen.

This establishes a direct comparison on a μg/kg basis using the same compound (aluminum hydroxide).

Meaning that, on a body-weight–normalized basis, a full Bexsero regimen delivers cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure in the same range as the doses in this study where motor neuron death, neuroinflammation, and neurodegenerative changes were observed in mice.

The 2025 Danish Study Does Not Debunk the Bexsero–Aluminum Overlap

Some critics and mainstream sources will point to the 2025 Danish cohort study of 1.22 million children, claiming it “proves” aluminum adjuvants are safe because it found no association with autism, ADHD, autoimmune disorders, or other chronic conditions.

That claim collapses under scrutiny.

The Danish study only compared vaccinated children to other vaccinated children—it had no true unvaccinated placebo group (just 1.2% received zero aluminum).

It relied on tiny differences in aluminum exposure spread out over a full 24 months in infants.

In stark contrast, Bexsero is administered as three doses over a rapid 6-month window in adolescents and young adults, delivering a far more condensed aluminum hydroxide load.

Even worse, the Danish study never examined the specific neuropathological damage seen in the mammalian research—motor neuron apoptosis, neuroinflammation, intracellular aluminum accumulation, or hyper-phosphorylated tau pathology.

The Danish data therefore fail to address, let alone debunk, the central bombshell of this article: a standard Bexsero regimen produces cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure that falls squarely within the exact μg/kg range proven to trigger those precise neurodegenerative effects in a controlled mammalian model.

Bottom Line

A standard Bexsero vaccination series delivers cumulative aluminum hydroxide exposure that, when adjusted for body weight, overlaps with levels shown in a mammalian model to be associated with:

Motor neuron apoptosis

Central nervous system inflammation

Aluminum deposition in neural tissue

Tau-related neurodegenerative pathology

And, at higher cumulative levels, functional deficits in movement and memory

The findings do not establish causation in humans, but they demonstrate that the dosing range used in the vaccine aligns with exposure levels that produced measurable neurotoxic effects in controlled animal experiments.

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