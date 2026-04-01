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TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
5dEdited

So very depressing. "They" always recruit a Democratic, brainwashed, clueless, pseudo-lib, white society chick to promote their agenda. "They" are out to kill 90% of us and "they" have not deviated one mm from that course. Maybe nuclear war will erase some of this crap...

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JLK's avatar
JLK
5d

MA is the belly of the pharma beast. No hope for them. I would bail if I lived there.

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