Maryland lawmakers are advancing legislation that explicitly prioritizes influenza vaccines while constructing a permanent, pharmacy-based vaccine ordering system designed to activate during future public health emergencies.

At the center of the new Maryland bill—SB773—is a provision that singles out influenza alongside COVID-19 and emergency-use vaccines, granting pharmacists the authority not just to administer them, but to order them independently.

The move comes as multiple state and federal lawmakers are already laying the legislative groundwork for a future influenza pandemic response, coordinating authority and deployment systems before any such event is declared.

According to the bill text:

“A VACCINATION FOR OR administer a vaccination… [including] 1. An influenza vaccine; 2. A COVID–19 vaccine; or 3. Used in response to a public health emergency”

The legislation is advancing under a sponsor funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy chains, and insurers positioned to profit directly from the bill’s expansion of influenza vaccination, raising conflict of interest concerns (see following section).

You can contact Sen. Augustine’s office here and the other Maryland senators here.

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Follow the Money—Pharma & Pharmacy Interests Directly Aligned With Influenza Expansion

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Malcolm Augustine (D-47), has received funding from entities that directly benefit from expanded influenza vaccination through pharmacies, according to FollowTheMoney.org.

Contributors include:

Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Gilead Sciences

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

CVS Caremark, Walgreens, Epic Pharmacies

UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, Amerigroup

These entities:

Manufacture influenza vaccines

Distribute them through pharmacies

Process reimbursement through insurance systems

The same industries funding the sponsor stand to benefit from:

Increased flu shot ordering

Expanded pharmacy authority

Scaled emergency deployment

The financial interests of the bill’s sponsor align with the operational outcomes of the legislation.

Influenza Is Central

The inclusion of influenza is explicitly named as a primary category in the statute.

Unlike general vaccine authority, this bill locks influenza into law as a standing, pharmacist-controlled category, meaning:

Flu vaccines can be ordered directly by pharmacists statewide

No physician initiation required

No additional legislative approval needed

Influenza is the only recurring seasonal virus specifically named alongside COVID-19, placing it at the core of the system being built.

A Permanent Influenza Deployment Network

By singling out influenza and pairing it with emergency-use language, SB773 creates a dual framework:

Seasonal influenza vaccination infrastructure (always active)

Pandemic influenza response infrastructure (activated during emergencies)

This is the key architecture:

Normal times → pharmacists order flu shots annually

Emergency declaration → same system scales instantly

The bill effectively builds a standing influenza response network embedded in retail pharmacies across the state.

Emergency Clause Converts Flu Infrastructure Into Pandemic Engine

The same section that names influenza also includes:

“used in response to a public health emergency”

This creates a seamless transition:

Seasonal flu → declared emergency → expanded vaccine authority

Once an emergency is declared:

New influenza-related vaccines can be deployed

Pharmacists can order them immediately

The system already exists and is already operational

No new system needs to be built because it’s pre-positioned.

Federal Control Over Future Influenza Vaccines

The bill further ties authority to CDC recommendations, including future changes:

“to account for any new vaccines recommended… after December 31, 2024”

This means:

Any new influenza vaccine added by federal authorities

Automatically becomes orderable by pharmacists

Federal influenza policy becomes operational law at the pharmacy level.

Pharmacists Elevated Into Prescribers

SB773 authorizes pharmacists to:

“ORDER OR administer a vaccination”

For individuals as young as 3 years old (via caregiver)

This removes physicians as the primary gatekeepers and replaces them with a retail-based ordering system.

Statewide Tracking Expanded to Influenza Orders

The bill requires:

“all vaccinations administered OR ORDERED… [be reported] to the ImmuNet Program”

This includes influenza vaccines—meaning:

Orders are tracked

Administration is tracked

The system captures the full pipeline

What This Actually Builds

SB773 constructs a layered system:

Influenza-specific authority (always active)

Emergency expansion clause (triggered during crises)

Federal recommendation pipeline (automatic updates)

Pharmacy-based execution network (statewide scale)

Centralized tracking (orders + administration)

Bottom Line

Maryland’s SB773 positions influenza as the operational core of a pre-staged pandemic response system—locking in a pharmacy-based deployment network that can scale instantly under emergency powers—while advancing under a sponsor funded by the very pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy chains, and insurers that stand to profit from that expansion.

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