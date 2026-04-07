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Mike Ivy's avatar
Mike Ivy
8h

They stopped short of a mandate but I could see them reversing that decision if no one takes their jabs willingly.

This is a test. This is only a test. Your regularly scheduled government tyranny and programming will resume after this test.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

The deranged medicine boys are very active preserving their vaccine empire. I guess if the pharmacist injects a victim who goes into anaphylactic shocking he will call 911. Of course he will also report 100% of the adverse reactions and do a 30 day follow up to make sure the victim of the vaccine has survived and if not report the demise.

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