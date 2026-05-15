The Louisiana House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Monday on a first-in-the-nation resolution urging the state surgeon general and Louisiana Department of Health to formally assess fenbendazole as a potential treatment for cancer in humans and develop recommendations for engaging federal regulators on expedited review pathways.

House Resolution 174 (HR 174), sponsored by State Representative Charles Owen (R-30), passed the House Committee on Health and Welfare unanimously in a 10-0 vote and is now scheduled for floor debate on May 18, 2026.

The measure represents a major health freedom milestone, signaling growing willingness among lawmakers to challenge traditional gatekeeping around experimental and repurposed therapies—especially for patients facing life-threatening illnesses with limited treatment options.

If adopted, the HR 174 would formally request that Louisiana’s top public health officials evaluate whether fenbendazole could potentially be advanced toward human authorization for cancer treatment or other conditions and determine what state-level actions could support additional scientific review.

You can contact your Louisiana House representatives here to urge them to vote yes on HR 174 and pass this first-of-its-kind resolution.

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The resolution also requests development of a strategy for working with federal agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on:

Compassionate use pathways

Expanded access programs

Prioritized clinical trials

Expedited evaluation mechanisms

while still maintaining patient safety standards.

Fenbendazole is a veterinary antiparasitic drug that has drawn widespread public attention in recent years due to numerous anecdotal reports from cancer patients claiming recoveries or remissions after using the compound, often alongside conventional therapies.

Dr. William Makis, a cancer researcher with over 110 publications, has pioneered the use of fenbendazole (alongside ivermectin and mebendazole) as a repurposed anti-parasitic drug in cancer treatment, reporting success in thousands of patient cases through mechanisms like inducing pyroptosis and inhibiting cancer stem cells.

He calls repurposed drugs including fenbendazole “the most revolutionary cancer agents to come on the scene in decades.”

Dr. Makis notes how fenbendazole induces pyroptosis, which is an inflammatory programmed cancer cell death.

In success stories, the doctor emphasizes the drug’s role in major improvements (e.g., inoperable tumors becoming operable, 78% shrinkage, full remissions) and states he has helped “over 9,000+ Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.”

Makis consistently positions fenbendazole as a safe, powerful tool that targets cancer stem cells and metabolism, often contrasting it favorably against mainstream oncology’s limitations.

Moreover, a 2024 peer-reviewed review paper published in the medical journal Anticancer Research shows that fenbendazole has demonstrated anti-tumor effects across multiple cancer types in laboratory and animal studies—including disrupting cancer cell metabolism, blocking glucose uptake, destabilizing microtubules, inducing apoptosis, and even showing activity against drug-resistant cancers.

The new Louisiana resolution explicitly acknowledges the growing public interest surrounding the drug, stating:

“There is growing public interest in fenbendazole, a veterinary anthelmintic drug, due to an increasing number of anecdotal reports and patient testimonials from across the United States, including Louisiana, describing significant recoveries or remissions from various types of cancer after self-administration.”

The measure further notes that preclinical research has shown fenbendazole may possess anti-tumor properties:

“Preclinical studies have indicated that fenbendazole may possess anti-tumor properties, such as disrupting microtubules in cancer cells and inhibiting tumor growth in laboratory models.”

Microtubules are structural components cells use during division, meaning the drug has demonstrated the ability in laboratory settings to interfere with processes cancer cells rely on for growth and replication.

HR 174 repeatedly emphasizes that the measure does not approve fenbendazole for human use and does not bypass scientific evaluation.

Instead, it formally asks state officials to examine whether additional research, expanded-access mechanisms, or federal engagement should occur.

Importantly, the resolution frames the issue as both a public-health matter and a medical freedom issue.

Lawmakers specifically cited the COVID-19 era as a reason for taking a more open approach toward nontraditional therapies:

“The experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the value of considering innovative and nontraditional treatment options during times of urgent medical need.”

That language reflects broader health freedom principles that gained national traction during and after the pandemic, including:

The right of patients to pursue informed medical choices

Expanded access to experimental or repurposed therapies

Opposition to excessive centralized medical gatekeeping

Faster pathways for potentially lifesaving treatments

Greater transparency and openness toward nontraditional interventions

The resolution additionally warns that Louisiana residents are already seeking out fenbendazole through unverified channels, stating:

“Reports of residents seeking unverified sources of fenbendazole raise important public health considerations that warrant formal evaluation by the state’s chief health officer.”

Rather than ignoring the growing underground use of the drug, the resolution seeks to bring the issue into an official medical and regulatory framework.

Under HR 174, the surgeon general, Dr. Evelyn Griffin, would be required to submit a written report and recommendations to the House Committee on Health and Welfare by February 1, 2027.

While nonbinding, the resolution is highly significant because no other state legislature has formally advanced a measure specifically directing state health authorities to evaluate fenbendazole for potential cancer treatment pathways.

If passed Monday, Louisiana would become the first state in the nation to officially move fenbendazole into a state-directed cancer policy and regulatory discussion—a trailblazing step that could influence similar efforts nationwide.

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