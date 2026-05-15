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Richard N. Syder's avatar
Richard N. Syder
5h

Hi Jon,

Up here in Canada we’ve been counting on Dr. William Makis for cancer info, but he’s unable to help any of us until he’s relocated to the USA. Do you have any contacts of doctors that can provide information on how much to take and what other meds for particular types of cancer?

Asking for a dear friend who is critically in need of help.

Thank you.

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Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
4h

I wonder why this doesn’t include Ivermectin in human subjects, maybe because It appears generally more safe and effective as a primary metabolic therapy against tumors.

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