JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
4h

Wow... Kennedy 's been busy. 😲 clean sweep.... keep sweeping Bobby.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
4h

This is so excellent. The Deep State is like an infection--it takes time to clear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture