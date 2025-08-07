In a stunning reversal of power, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)—the same group that recently demanded the elimination of all personal and religious vaccine exemptions nationwide—has just been expelled from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine policymaking process.

Susan Monarez, confirmed by the Senate in 2025 as CDC Director, now leads the agency’s day-to-day operations under the oversight of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to a Thursday email from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the AAP, along with more than a half-dozen other prominent medical organizations, has been kicked out of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) workgroups, which play a central role in shaping the nation’s vaccine recommendations.

One email said the organizations are “special interest groups and therefore are expected to have a ‘bias’ based on their constituency and/or population that they represent,” according to The Associated Press.

The AAP’s authoritarian demand to erase centuries-old religious protections and force medical compliance as a condition for education was a dystopian overreach—one that now appears to have cost them their seat at the table.

Also expelled were:

American Medical Association (AMA)

Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)

American College of Physicians

American Geriatrics Society

American Osteopathic Association

National Medical Association

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

AAP’s Authoritarian Overreach

The move comes just one week after AAP issued a draconian policy statement demanding that all 50 U.S. states and territories eliminate nonmedical vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren, including those based on:

Religious beliefs

Philosophical convictions

Personal conscience

“The AAP recommends that all states, territories, and the District of Columbia eliminate all nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as a condition of school attendance,” read the AAP’s official statement, published in Pediatrics, the group’s flagship journal.

In other words: Comply or your child doesn’t go to school.

At the time, AAP cited debunked fears about “clustering” of unvaccinated children and leaned on outdated court rulings like Jacobson v. Massachusetts to justify the elimination of long-standing parental rights.

But instead of tightening the noose around parents, the CDC struck back—booting AAP from its inner circle just days later in what now looks like a decisive rejection of their coercive agenda.

Follow the Money

As previously reported, the AAP has received over $345 million in taxpayer-funded grants and cooperative agreements from U.S. health agencies since 2022, including:

CDC

NIH

HRSA

SAMHSA

AHRQ

Critics long argued that the AAP, AMA, and other groups used their influence to align public policy with pharmaceutical interests while branding dissenting parents as threats to public safety.

Now, that influence appears to be collapsing.

RFK Jr.’s Purge Continues

The latest development comes on the heels of a June 2025 decision by HHS Secretary Kennedy to fire the entire ACIP—accusing them of being too closely aligned with vaccine manufacturers—and replace them with a new group that includes vaccine-skeptical voices.

In just a matter of months, Kennedy has dismantled the pharmaceutical establishment’s chokehold on U.S. vaccine policy—terminating failed mRNA projects, scrapping coercive hospital incentives, firing captured HHS officials, banning mercury in flu shots, blocking the WHO’s global “Trojan Horse” treaty that threatened medical sovereignty and mass surveillance.

Kennedy also reversed CDC guidance by halting COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for most children and pregnant women—a bold move that put science above pharma pressure and gave families their medical freedom back.

Backlash From the Old Guard

The expelled organizations issued a joint statement Friday, predictably calling the decision “irresponsible” and warning it would “undermine public and clinician trust in vaccines.”

But the damage may already be done.

The public’s trust in captured medical institutions has been declining for years—and the AAP’s attempt to erase religious freedom in the name of so-called “equity” may have been the final straw.

In July, a CDC–Emory study published in JAMA Network Open revealed that 48% of first-time expecting parents are now undecided about newborn vaccinations, and global numbers of so-called “zero-dose” children—those who receive no routine shots—rose to 14.3 million in 2024, according to the World Health Organization.

Bottom Line

The AAP tried to eliminate your right to say no.

Now they’ve lost their seat at the table.

The Biden-era technocracy that once used the CDC and its workgroups to enforce mass vaccination appears to be collapsing under the weight of its own authoritarianism and corruption.

For the first time in decades, public health policy may no longer be dictated by the very medical organizations that profited most from it.

