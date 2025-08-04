JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
6h

Kennedy seems to be going after the low hanging fruit.

Why is the Covid vaccine still on the market? Why is the prep act and the 1986 act still in play?

How come nobody's addressing Ralph BARIC, the University of North Carolina and Fauci and Peter Daszak who caused the pandemic?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Fleetwood
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

This all sounds very good!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture