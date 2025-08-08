U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly warned that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can spread throughout the body, reach “every organ,” and, in the case of upper respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and influenza, may actually prolong pandemics rather than end them.

Speaking at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage alongside local senators, Kennedy defended his department’s August 5 decision to halt most federally funded mRNA vaccine development for COVID and flu.

While he believes the technology could be useful in certain treatments such as cancer—though the platform is widely linked to cancer (see suggested articles below)—he made clear it is “not” appropriate for respiratory viruses.

Peer-reviewed studies and case reports have linked COVID-19 mRNA vaccination to cancer recurrence, stimulated tumor growth and metastasis via the mRNA ingredient N1-methyl-pseudouridine, excess cancer deaths following mass vaccination, and a “multi-hit” model suggesting repeated doses may accelerate cancer development.

Moreover, regulators have confirmed the plasmid DNA backbone used in Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines contains SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences that can target the cell nucleus and potentially integrate into human DNA, posing risks of activating oncogenes, disabling tumor suppressor genes, and permanently altering the genome—yet no carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, fertility, or birth defect safety studies have been released.

“The mRNA vaccines don’t work against upper respiratory infections,” Kennedy said. “There are two problems with them. One is they target a single protein, which drives what’s called antigenic shift. It drives the virus to mutate, and it actually can prolong the pandemic.”

Kennedy also pointed to serious safety concerns stemming from how the shots travel in the body.

“The other issue is the way that it distributes in the body… there’s no control over it and no predictability,” he continued. “It goes to every organ. It turns your body into an antigen factory.”

Kennedy reiterated his position that mRNA technology “may” still hold promise for some medical applications, but not for stopping respiratory viruses.

The remarks come amid a broader restructuring of federal vaccine policy under Kennedy’s leadership, a shift that has already seen the termination of 22 taxpayer-funded mRNA vaccine projects for COVID and flu following a review by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Watch the video clip posted on Twitter/X by MAHA Action (@MAHA_Action) of Kennedy’s Alaska press conference below:

