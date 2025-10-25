JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bbb's avatar
bbb
8h

This isn’t about engineering the climate. It’s about blocking the life-giving light coming in at this moment to change you within. May god’s judgement be unwavering to those who try this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Bernard Horvath's avatar
Bernard Horvath
8h

This shit needs to be STOPPED!!!! Who on the hell do they think they are????!Congress pass the law!! There is a proposal for it on Congress already!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture