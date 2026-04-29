Iowa Advances Bill to Ban Forced Vaccinations, Protect Churches, Homes, and Businesses From Governor Emergency Powers
Iowa House File 2694 has already passed the House and is now advancing through the Senate.
The Iowa legislature is advancing a major medical freedom and civil liberties bill that would permanently block the governor from forcing vaccinations, closing churches, regulating private homes, or mandating business shutdowns during declared disasters or public health emergencies.
House File 2694 would impose some of the strongest statutory restrictions in the nation on gubernatorial emergency authority.
During COVID-19, Governor Kimberly Reynolds (R) used Iowa emergency powers to close businesses, restrict public gatherings, and temporarily cap religious gatherings.
The new bill, which already passed the Iowa House by a 67-23 vote on March 10, 2026, is now moving through the Iowa Senate after clearing committee stages and being placed on the Senate calendar for further action.
As of today, a new Senate amendment (S-5230) has been filed, signaling the legislation remains active in the final stages of the legislative process.
Health freedom advocates say HF2694 could be strengthened by explicitly banning vaccine passports, mask and testing mandates, medical-status discrimination, school mandates, and prolonged emergency powers to close remaining loopholes for indirect future medical coercion.
You can contact Iowa senators here and encourage them to pass the bill.
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What HF2694 Would Do
Ban Forced Vaccination Orders
Under the bill, disaster emergency powers could not:
“Require a vaccination.”
Protect Houses of Worship
The governor would be prohibited from closing or regulating worship services for any reason, including under disaster or public health emergency declarations.
“The governor shall not close, place a mandate on, or otherwise regulate a place or practice of worship for any reason.”
Protect Private Homes
Emergency powers could not regulate conduct inside private residences.
Prevent Forced Business Shutdowns
Public health emergency declarations could recommend closures, but could not require lawful private businesses to cease operations.
Block Executive Election Law Changes
The governor would be prohibited from unilaterally changing election laws during emergencies without legislative approval.
Why This Bill Is Significant
HF2694 directly responds to the types of emergency powers widely used during COVID-19, when governors across the country imposed sweeping controls over:
Vaccine requirements
Worship gatherings
Private businesses
Household activities
Election systems
If enacted, Iowa law would create permanent legal protections for:
Bodily autonomy
Informed consent
Religious liberty
Property rights
Small business freedom
Constitutional separation of powers
Bottom Line
Iowa HF2694 is a direct legislative strike against future pandemic-style executive overreach.
By banning vaccine mandates, protecting churches and homes, and restricting unilateral emergency powers, the bill would make Iowa one of the strongest states in the nation for codified health freedom and civil liberty protections during future emergencies.
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Wisconsin should do this too.
If the Iowa legislature has guts it will pass this and also not pass SF 394.