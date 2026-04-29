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Pigeon's avatar
Pigeon
5h

Wisconsin should do this too.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
7h

If the Iowa legislature has guts it will pass this and also not pass SF 394.

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