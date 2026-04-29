Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks with U.S. Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron includes several Airmen who hail from Iowa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss [ Wikimedia Commons ])

The Iowa legislature is advancing a major medical freedom and civil liberties bill that would permanently block the governor from forcing vaccinations, closing churches, regulating private homes, or mandating business shutdowns during declared disasters or public health emergencies.

House File 2694 would impose some of the strongest statutory restrictions in the nation on gubernatorial emergency authority.

During COVID-19, Governor Kimberly Reynolds (R) used Iowa emergency powers to close businesses, restrict public gatherings, and temporarily cap religious gatherings.

The new bill, which already passed the Iowa House by a 67-23 vote on March 10, 2026, is now moving through the Iowa Senate after clearing committee stages and being placed on the Senate calendar for further action.

As of today, a new Senate amendment (S-5230) has been filed, signaling the legislation remains active in the final stages of the legislative process.

Health freedom advocates say HF2694 could be strengthened by explicitly banning vaccine passports, mask and testing mandates, medical-status discrimination, school mandates, and prolonged emergency powers to close remaining loopholes for indirect future medical coercion.

You can contact Iowa senators here and encourage them to pass the bill.

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What HF2694 Would Do

Ban Forced Vaccination Orders

Under the bill, disaster emergency powers could not:

“Require a vaccination.”

Protect Houses of Worship

The governor would be prohibited from closing or regulating worship services for any reason, including under disaster or public health emergency declarations.

“The governor shall not close, place a mandate on, or otherwise regulate a place or practice of worship for any reason.”

Protect Private Homes

Emergency powers could not regulate conduct inside private residences.

Prevent Forced Business Shutdowns

Public health emergency declarations could recommend closures, but could not require lawful private businesses to cease operations.

Block Executive Election Law Changes

The governor would be prohibited from unilaterally changing election laws during emergencies without legislative approval.

Why This Bill Is Significant

HF2694 directly responds to the types of emergency powers widely used during COVID-19, when governors across the country imposed sweeping controls over:

Vaccine requirements

Worship gatherings

Private businesses

Household activities

Election systems

If enacted, Iowa law would create permanent legal protections for:

Bodily autonomy

Informed consent

Religious liberty

Property rights

Small business freedom

Constitutional separation of powers

Bottom Line

Iowa HF2694 is a direct legislative strike against future pandemic-style executive overreach.

By banning vaccine mandates, protecting churches and homes, and restricting unilateral emergency powers, the bill would make Iowa one of the strongest states in the nation for codified health freedom and civil liberty protections during future emergencies.

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