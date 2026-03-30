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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

Soon several states will end up No Shots No Service. Keeping an eye out which states consider patients to be free persons. Do not go to the Temples of Death until absolutely necessary!

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LWB's avatar
LWB
1h

Same thing happened to me when admitted to Providence ER here in Portland. Didn't ask about "Covid" injection, but were eager to get me "Flu" jabbed. I declined and they let it go politely.

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