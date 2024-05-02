The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to make quoting passages of the Bible that state the Jews’ historical participation in the execution of Jesus of Nazareth a form of discrimination.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), whose top campaign contributors include “pro-Israel” groups, according to campaign watchdog website OpenSecrets.org.

Screenshot from OpenSecrets.org taken May 2, 2024

Titled the ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023’ (H.R. 6090), the legislation instructs the Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of “antisemitism” when assessing complaints of discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (referred to in this Act as the ‘IHRA’) Working Definition of Antisemitism is a vital tool which helps individuals understand and identify the various manifestations of antisemitism,” the bill reads.

“For purposes of this Act, the term ‘definition of antisemitism’—means the definition of antisemitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the IHRA, of which the United States is a member, which definition has been adopted by the Department of State.”

Specifically, this “includes the ‘[c]ontemporary examples of antisemitism’ identified in the IHRA definition,” according to the legislation.

The IHRA defines “claims of Jews killing Jesus” as one of these contemporary examples.

Here’s how the definition appears on the IHRA website:

Screenshots from holocaustremembrance.com taken May 2, 2024

But claims of the Jews killing Jesus appear more than once in the Bible (see below).

The bill still needs to be voted on in the Senate before potentially being signed into law by Joe Biden.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) criticized the bill in a Thursday X (Twitter) post.

“Antisemitism is wrong, but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews,” she wrote.

Bible Verses Stating the Jews’ Part in Jesus’ Execution by Crucifixion

Matthew 12:14 says that the Pharisees, who were Jewish leaders, “went out and plotted how they might kill Jesus.”

Matthew 26:3-4 says the chief priests and the elders, also leaders of the Jews, had “gathered in the palace of the high priest, whose name was Caiaphas, and plotted together in order to arrest Jesus by stealth and kill him.”

Mark 14:1 says the leading Jewish “priests and the teachers of religious law were still looking for an opportunity to capture Jesus secretly and kill him.”

Luke 22:2 says the Jewish “chief priests and the teachers of the law were looking for some way to get rid of Jesus, for they were afraid of the people.”

In Matthew 27, Pontius Pilate took water and washed his hands in front of the Jewish crowd, saying, “I am innocent of this man’s blood” and “[i]t is your responsibility!” (v. 24) before ordering Jesus to be crucified. Verse 25 says, “All the people answered, ‘His blood is on us and on our children!’”

In John 19:4-7, it says Pilate again “came out and said to the Jews gathered there, ‘Look, I am bringing [Jesus] out to you to let you know that I find no basis for a charge against him.’ When Jesus came out wearing the crown of thorns and the purple robe, Pilate said to them, ‘Here is the man!’ As soon as the chief priests and their officials saw him, they shouted, ‘Crucify! Crucify!’ But Pilate answered, ‘You take him and crucify him. As for me, I find no basis for a charge against him.’ The Jewish leaders insisted, ‘We have a law, and according to that law he must die, because he claimed to be the Son of God.’”

In Acts 2, after Jesus’ death, resurrection, and ascension, the Apostle Peter addresses his “fellow Jews and all of you who live in Jerusalem” (v. 14), preaching, “Fellow Israelites, listen to this: Jesus of Nazareth was a man accredited by God to you by miracles, wonders and signs, which God did among you through him, as you yourselves know. This man was handed over to you by God’s deliberate plan and foreknowledge; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross” (vv. 22-23).

In Acts 3:12-15, after Peter heals a lame beggar, he says to the astonished crowd: “Fellow Israelites, why does this surprise you? Why do you stare at us as if by our own power or godliness we had made this man walk? The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of our fathers, has glorified his servant Jesus. You handed him over to be killed, and you disowned him before Pilate, though he had decided to let him go. You disowned the Holy and Righteous One and asked that a murderer be released to you. You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead. We are witnesses of this.”

In Acts 4:8-11, Peter says to the Jewish leaders: “Rulers and elders of the people! If we are being called to account today for an act of kindness shown to a man who was lame and are being asked how he was healed, then know this, you and all the people of Israel: It is by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom you crucified but whom God raised from the dead, that this man stands before you healed. Jesus is ‘the stone you builders rejected, which has become the cornerstone.’”

In 1 Thessalonians 2:14-16, the Apostle Paul writes to the church in Thessalonica: “You suffered from your own people the same things those churches suffered from the Jews who killed the Lord Jesus and the prophets and also drove us out. They displease God and are hostile to everyone in their effort to keep us from speaking to the Gentiles so that they may be saved. In this way they always heap up their sins to the limit. The wrath of God has come upon them at last.”

House Republicans Voting ‘Yes’ on H.R. 6090

Screenshots from clerk.house.gov taken May 2, 2024

