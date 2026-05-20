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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

Anything that involves CEPI and GAVI cannot be trusted. Gates is a vampire.

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
2h

They are the ones tweaking deadly bio weapons in the lab and they want you to believe that they care

Wake up these ppl are demons

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