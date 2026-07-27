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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
16h

What if they called for a pandemic and no one coughed?

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
15h

Make no mistake....

This is Biblical!

“And the light of a candle (Holy Spirit) shall shine no more at all in thee; and the

voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for

thy merchants (Big Pharma) were the great men of the earth;

for by thy sorceries (Pharmakeia) were all nations deceived.” Revelation 18:23

Source: revelation1823.net

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