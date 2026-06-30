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Riff's avatar
Riff
11h

He is worthless.

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currer
10h

https://x.com/sasha_latypova/status/2072009296997655031

These are just terminations of EUAs, because they "fully approved" (illegally issued NDAs and BLAs) for countermeasures such as mRNA shots. These are unlawful (sometimes meaningless) acts, until the PREP Act declaration for covid is extended. RFK has not terminated it. He continues to shield the crime cartel. The only way these are lawful revocations of EUA is for manufacturers that stop shipping these products entirely.

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