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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

Although the CDC officially denies it they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.

Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most - if not all - of the vaccines that are approved by their partner in crime: the FDA. They've also colluded with their criminal friends in congress to give both themselves and the drug companies practically blanket immunity to lawsuits against vaccination injury.

You could hook the revolving door between the CDC and the corporations they govern up to a turbine and light up the Vegas strip, meanwhile congress invests heavily in these enterprises based on legislation that they are going to pass in the future because they are exempt from insider trading laws.

This collusion between government and their subordinate industry is cartel/cabal/banana-republic levels of criminal. The only way out of this is to dismantle and rebuild the system from scratch because the system is rotten to the core and is woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestuous corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed as each corrupted entanglement has a stranglehold on the ones surrounding it - everyone is compromised and has incriminating evidence on everyone else - it can only be destroyed, its members sent to prison, and then ts pieces either rebuilt or discarded with the hard-earned wisdom from lessons learned.

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MellowKat's avatar
MellowKat
1h

No matter how much we decide we don’t want to take a shot, they’re still using our money to buy a shit load of them. Fucking infuriating.

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