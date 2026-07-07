JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1h

The shot is working as intended.

Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
1h

It is beyond me that some people still volunteer to be poisoned.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture