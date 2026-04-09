JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
6hEdited

"Full insurance coverage and legal protection are available only for DOH-approved interventions."

I'm guessing they won't "approve" my ketamine enemas and maybe not even my root cause remediating oxycontin. Expecting me to pay out of pocket? This is what they don't want you to know. They're trying to KILL US!

Reply
Share
Nigel Southway's avatar
Nigel Southway
7h

It's outrageous these pharmacies can sell drugs and vaccines. And requiring insurance companies to pay for treatment is straight up communism!

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture