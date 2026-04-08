A Hawaii bill advancing through the legislature would bar the state from cooperating with certain out-of-state criminal cases involving a minor brought into Hawaii for gender-related medical procedures against a parent’s wishes.

In some cases, those charges could include offenses such as custodial interference or kidnapping, depending on how another state defines the conduct and the underlying facts.

House Bill 1875 (HB1875) constructs a legal shield that prevents Hawaii courts, law enforcement, and agencies from assisting other states in investigating or prosecuting individuals involved in facilitating those procedures, so long as the underlying conduct is considered lawful under Hawaii law.

This could result in a direct interstate conflict, where actions treated as criminal in one state may face enforcement barriers once they intersect with Hawaii.

HB1875 has progressed through the Hawaii legislature:

Introduced: January 23, 2026

Passed House (Third Reading): March 10, 2026

Received in Senate and amended (SD1)

April 7, 2026: Senate Judiciary Committee (JDC) recommended passage

The bill is now advancing toward a full Senate vote before being sent to the governor’s desk.

Companion legislation (SB2868) is moving in the Senate with substantively similar provisions.

You can contact Hawaii senators here to voice your opinion on the bill and how you would like them to vote.

HB1875 is sponsored by:

SB2868 is sponsored by:

All listed House and Senate sponsors are Democrats.

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Bill Expands Shield Law to Gender-Related Medical Care

HB1875 expands legal protections previously applied to abortion to now include what the bill defines as:

“gender-affirming health care services that are lawful under the laws of this State”

The legislation establishes that Hawaii will not take action against individuals involved in facilitating those services, stating:

“The State shall not penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against a person for aiding or assisting… [a]n individual accessing gender-affirming health care services that are lawful under the laws of this State and with the individual’s voluntary consent.”

Anyone Who Assists, Supports, or Facilitates Is Covered

The bill defines protected conduct broadly, extending beyond direct providers to include individuals who help enable access.

It explicitly covers:

“Assisting or aiding or abetting in any of the conduct described”

and

“Attempting or intending to engage in or providing material support for … conduct”

This means protection is not limited to physicians or clinical staff, but applies to anyone who plays a role in helping a person obtain the services.

Out-of-State Cases Classified as Against Hawaii Public Policy

The bill goes further by directly targeting legal actions initiated in other states.

It declares that certain out-of-state proceedings tied to this conduct:

“shall be declared to be contrary to the public policy of this State”

This designation establishes a legal basis for Hawaii to refuse cooperation with external investigations or prosecutions tied to conduct that is lawful within the state.

State Blocks Participation in Investigations & Data Sharing

The legislation also restricts how medical information can be used in connection with out-of-state enforcement efforts.

It states:

“No covered entity shall use or disclose protected health information… for purposes or activities relating to conducting a civil, criminal, or administrative investigation”

This provision prevents Hawaii-based entities from assisting external authorities attempting to investigate or build cases related to these services.

Bottom Line

Hawaii lawmakers are building a legal framework that blocks cooperation with certain out-of-state criminal and civil actions tied to gender-related medical procedures.

In practice, this creates a jurisdictional barrier where actions that could be treated as crimes elsewhere—including scenarios involving the removal of a minor in a custody dispute—may face enforcement limits once those actions intersect with Hawaii, depending on whether the conduct is considered lawful under state law.

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