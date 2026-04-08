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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Derangement syndrome is running amuck in Hawaii. A beautiful state being dysfunctional.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
4h

DEMOCRATS ARE EITHER STUPID, SATANIC, OR BOTH! DON'T GET ME WRONG, I REALLY DON'T CARE TOO MUCH WHAT YOU DO TO YOUR BODY ONCE YOU BECOME AN ADULT BUT YOU START SCREWING WITH THE CHILDREN AND WE'RE ALL COMING FOR YOU!

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