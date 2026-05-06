A BLAST analysis of the forward primer, reverse primer, and fluorescent probe used in a published hantavirus RT-qPCR assay revealed repeated exact matches to human genomic material, raising questions about whether human nucleic acids could plausibly contribute to positive hantavirus PCR signal generation under some assay conditions.

BLAST stands for Basic Local Alignment Search Tool, a widely used bioinformatics algorithm for comparing biological sequences.

In plain English, portions of the genetic sequences used by the PCR test to supposedly detect hantavirus also directly match human DNA sequences.

That means the test components were not exclusively unique to hantavirus at the sequence level.

Positive results could indicate the presence of human material, not viral.

The revelation comes as the mainstream media is raising alarm over an alleged hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship off West Africa.

The new BLAST findings become more significant when viewed alongside the original U.S. Patent 5,210,015, which explicitly states that PCR probe complementarity “need not be perfect” and that a detectable signal can occur through “polymerization-independent cleavage,” meaning detectable fluorescent signal generation does not necessarily require full target amplification.

In simpler terms, the original patent behind modern TaqMan PCR testing acknowledges that the chemistry can still generate a detectable signal even when the genetic matching is imperfect and even when full amplification of the target sequence is not occurring.

Even partial similarity between hantavirus PCR components and human genetics could result in a positive test result, even when no virus is present.

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PCR Test’s Primers and Probe

The assay components analyzed included:

Forward primer: GCAGCTGTGTCTACATTGGAGAA

Reverse primer: TGGTTTTGAAGCCAGTTTTTGA

Probe sequence: AAACTCGCAGAACTCAAGAGACAGCTGGC

They were acquired from a December 2019 PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases study.

Primers are short genetic sequences designed to bind to a target region so amplification can begin.

The probe is the fluorescent detection component that helps generate the “positive” signal seen by the machine.

The probe sequence was derived from the published assay after removing the fluorescent reporter and quencher chemistry labels ( FAM and ZEN ) so that only the nucleotide sequence itself was analyzed.

Forward Primer Produced Extensive Human Matches

The forward primer BLAST analysis produced numerous exact and near-exact matches to human genomic material.

That means portions of the primer sequence directly matched sequences already naturally present inside the human genome.

The results included:

repeated 19/19 exact matches,

multiple 18/18 exact matches,

repeated 17/17 exact matches,

and widespread 16/16 matches.

A “19/19 exact match” means 19 consecutive genetic letters matched perfectly between the queried sequence and human DNA.

The sequence aligned with:

GALNT6-associated regions,

EPHB2-associated regions,

ZBTB20-associated regions,

chromosome 1,

chromosome 3,

enhancer regions,

BAC clone libraries,

and numerous additional human genomic loci.

One alignment showed:

“Identities:19/19(100%)”

Another showed:

“Identities:18/18(100%)”

Zpsapszk014 Alignment 72.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Reverse Primer Also Matched Human DNA Across Multiple Chromosomes

The reverse primer produced similarly extensive human alignments.

In other words, both sides of the PCR amplification system showed substantial sequence overlap with human genetic material.

The results included:

repeated 20/20 exact matches,

multiple 18/18 exact matches,

numerous 17/17 exact matches,

and widespread 16/16 exact matches.

A “20/20 exact match” means all 20 genetic letters aligned perfectly with human DNA.

The sequence aligned with:

RBFOX1,

KCNH5,

TGFB2,

DLG2,

CDH13,

ROBO2,

PLA2G4A,

MYO5C,

immunoglobulin heavy chain regions,

and numerous human chromosomal regions including chromosomes 1, 3, 5, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, X, and Y.

One alignment showed:

“Identities:20/20(100%)”

Others showed:

“Identities:18/18(100%)”

and:

“Identities:17/17(100%)”

Zpvn2ybt016 Alignment 77.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fluorescent Detection Probe Produced Repeated Exact Human Matches

The strongest findings came from the BLAST analysis of the TaqMan fluorescent probe itself—the sequence directly involved in signal detection chemistry.

This is important because the probe is the part responsible for generating the fluorescent signal that the PCR machine interprets as a “positive.”

The probe produced:

repeated 18/18 exact matches,

numerous 17/17 exact matches,

repeated 16/16 exact matches,

and a 20/21 (95%) alignment to human genomic DNA.

A 20/21 match means 20 out of 21 genetic letters aligned with human DNA.

The probe aligned with:

chromosome 1,

chromosome 12,

chromosome 18,

chromosome 19,

chromosome 21,

TMEM192,

MGA transcript variants,

BCLAF3,

SESN1,

OCT4-NANOG enhancer regions,

and multiple BAC and FOSMID human genomic libraries.

One alignment showed:

“Identities:18/18(100%)”

Another showed:

“Identities:17/17(100%)”

And another showed:

“Identities:20/21(95%)”

Zpw9kkmt016 Alignment 70.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Original TaqMan Patent Acknowledges Imperfect Complementarity

The original TaqMan PCR patent explicitly states:

“Complementarity need not be perfect; stable duplexes may contain mismatched base pairs or unmatched bases.”

The patent acknowledges that the positive result-producing chemistry can still function even when the genetic match is imperfect.

The patent further states:

“In this process, polymerization is not required to bring the nucleic acid polymerase into position to accomplish the cleavage, therefore we call this polymerization-independent cleavage.”

That means the detectable signal chemistry can occur even without full amplification of the target sequence.

And:

“Thus, a sufficient amount of labeled fragments can be generated, making detection possible in the absence of polymerization.”

Meaning the patent explicitly describes situations where detectable signal can occur even without the full amplification process people commonly associate with PCR.

The patent also explains:

“One advantage of the polymerization-independent process lies in the elimination of the need for amplification of the target sequence.”

Detectable signal generation can occur without needing the full target genetic sequence to be completely amplified first.

Bottom Line

The BLAST findings and patent language show:

the forward primer shares repeated exact matches with human DNA,

the reverse primer shares repeated exact matches with human DNA,

and the fluorescent detection probe itself shares repeated exact matches with human DNA.

All three major components involved in the assay’s amplification and detection system showed direct sequence overlap with human genetic material.

Meanwhile, the original TaqMan patent explicitly acknowledges that:

complementarity “need not be perfect,”

detectable signal can occur through “polymerization-independent cleavage,”

and detection can occur “in the absence of polymerization.”

Combined, the findings raise the possibility that human genetic material itself could plausibly contribute to positive hantavirus PCR signal generation under some assay conditions.

If the assay’s primers and fluorescent detection probe substantially overlap with human genetic material, then so-called hantavirus “cases” may represent nothing more than the PCR system detecting the patient’s own genetics rather than an actual virus.

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