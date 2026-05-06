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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
18m

PCR tests mistaken human DNA for viruses all the time. The bogus PCR tests are being illegitimately used on purpose! PCR determines underlying genetic codes, like you show on this fine post, and like I used it during my PHD to compare genetics among mammal populations. PCR is NOT specific for viruses or COV as lying govs and others falsely claim against the knowledge of the PCR inventor (who they probably murdered to shut-up). Buffoons such as the ALWAYS lying WHO continue to use the bogus "false positive" test around the world. The WHO purposely uses PCR to falsely "force" the fake results that they WANT to get from their fake "science", using their fake results to ripoff countries around the world for health care $$. Note that lying B. Gates (and Sorros) bought the PCR company because they knew it produced 97% false positives for COV that they could make money off. Gates could force its use by paying the WHO to use it, making that notorious criminal $Billions for his lies in plain sight.

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Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
20m

Jon, I ran a quick BLASTP and it shows protein sequence homology between C. tetani proteins and Hantavirus. Anyone who received a tetanus shot is making inappropriate IgE antibodies against C.tetani proteins that contaminate the shot. Due to cross reaction, upon hantavirus infection, they will suffer severe disease due to their bodies mounting an inappropriate allergic/anti-parasite immune response to hantavirus. Thus hantavirus disease severity is most likely iatrogenic.

https://www.uniprot.org/blast/uniprotkb/ncbiblast-R20260505-190139-0032-66034192-p1m/overview

Query= tr|A0A509GTB2|A0A509GTB2_9VIRU RNA-directed RNA polymerase L

(Fragment) OS=Hantavirus HantaV-1 OX=2559107 PE=4 SV=1

>TR:Q896G5 Q896G5_CLOTE Stage V sporulation protein R OS=Clostridium tetani

(strain Massachusetts / E88) OX=212717 GN=CTC_01041 PE=4

SV=1

Length=417

Score = 22.3 bits (46), Expect = 9.2

Identities = 9/18 (50%), Positives = 12/18 (67%), Gaps = 0/18 (0%)

Query 18 GLKDDLLKNCVIDALRNI 35

G+KD L NC I+ + NI

Sbjct 336 GMKDTLYLNCGINTIPNI 353

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