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Judy Huffman's avatar
Judy Huffman
10h

Sounds eerily familiar to the construction of the Covid pathogen-fill in the missing sequences and add portions of the human genome to guarantee a positive PCR test!

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
7h

Take home point: "Consensus calling is a computer process that generates a “best-fit” genome sequence from fragmented sequencing reads after filtering, alignment, and reconstruction."

NONE of these *genome* sequences represent real world conditions. The alleged *genome* simply doesn't exist in-vivo (whole, living organisms). It is instead an "in silico" computer generated construct, period. https://mpkb.org/home/patients/assessing_literature/in_vitro_studies

The entire process is bogus in the extreme, and these 'research' ghouls need to be exterminated.

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