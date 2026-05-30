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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11h

It's not nice to fool with Mother Nature.

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Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
11h

Thanks! You made it super easy to comment and oppose. Bill Gates is always at it, ruining my morning cup of coffee.

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