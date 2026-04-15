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DRK's avatar
DRK
8hEdited

Though this is not, as the article says, a final ruling of liability, the potential impact on the battle for recognition of the harms and for compensation for those injured by vaccines, and by products marketed as "vaccines", of this decision is hard to overestimate.

"In a major procedural victory for vaccine-injured plaintiffs, a German court has ordered BioNTech to turn over internal data on its Comirnaty mRNA COVID-19 vaccine—affirming that individuals claiming harm have the right to access the manufacturer’s own records to challenge its safety claims and pursue damages.

The ruling directly addresses a core imbalance that has defined vaccine injury litigation: injured individuals have been expected to prove causation while being denied access to the very data needed to do so.

This decision breaks that barrier."

Kudos to the Regional Court of Aurich for this ruling! May it soon be echoed by other courts around the world.

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Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ's avatar
Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ
6hEdited

We could do without your "rainbow" flag, Mr. Fleetwood.

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