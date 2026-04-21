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Christopher Blau's avatar
Christopher Blau
1h

Thank God! PUT this sinister deranged diabolical GATES/EPSTEIN NETWORK PRODUCTION PSYCHOPATHS IN PRISON.

OR.... PUBLIC HANGINGs!!!!

Either or bioN/tech i dont give a damn what you think your entitled too. You sick greedy bastards...

DID YOU ORDER THE INVESTMENT GATES EPSTEIN CODE RED*

DID YOU ORDER THE INVESTORS FAUCI CODE RED*

YOU DAMN RIGHT I DID...

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
1h

Nice but damn guys, the vaccine should not have been released for use before such documents were made available and scrutinized by government and private persons.

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