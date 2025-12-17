Despite mainstream attempts to downplay the alarming contamination problem plaguing COVID-19 vaccines, the Gates Foundation has awarded $3.3 million to a team of scientists at New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) to develop “breakthrough purification technologies” for producing mRNA-based vaccines.

A September Autoimmunity study confirms that both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injections contain many hundreds of times more contamination than the FDA and WHO limit.

The grant is an implicit admission that contamination is in fact a problem posed by mRNA vaccines, as well as a sign that the platform is here to stay.

Gates is funding the project because of the “impurities” and “inefficien[cy]” related to mRNA vaccines.

According to an RPI announcement:

The research team aims to address a critical bottleneck in the production of mRNA therapeutics: the purification process that removes impurities while maintaining the integrity of the therapeutic molecule. “This project represents a paradigm shift in how we think about mRNA purification,” Belfort said. “Current technologies are prohibitively expensive and inefficient, creating barriers to access for the populations that need them most. Our goal is to develop a purification platform that is not only more cost-effective but also more productive and scalable.”

The researchers aim to accomplish this by “replacing conventional resin-based purification systems with advanced membrane technologies and innovative binding molecules.”

The RPI announcement also admits that current mRNA-based vaccine impurities are linked to side effects and that the injectables are not effective enough, more revelations that cut against mainstream counterclaims.

Higher purity mRNA vaccines with lower immunogenic impurities could lead to improved clinical outcomes, including reduced side effects and enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

The announcement predicts the rise of self-replicating vaccine technology, which this website was the first to warn about in December 2023.

Additionally, the technology being developed could prove particularly valuable for self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, which require lower doses than traditional mRNA vaccines and represent the next generation of RNA-based medicines.

Gates has been developing self-copying mRNA vaccines for COVID (here, here) as well as for bird flu (here), which is the pathogen this website has been predicting will fuel the next orchestrated pandemic.

The billionaire’s latest investment is made in the name of strengthening Big Pharma infrastructure, as well as “equity” and “pandemic preparedness.”

If successful, this technology could enable local production of mRNA vaccines in regions that currently lack access to affordable biomanufacturing infrastructure, supporting global health equity and pandemic preparedness.

Despite the disease, hospitalizations, and deaths linked to mRNA jabs, the technology isn’t going anywhere.

