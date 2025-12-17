JonFleetwood.com

JonesPJ
7h

Sounds like a $3.3M award to cover his a$$. They weren't meant to be bioweapons, they were just contaminated. Yeah. Right.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
5h

The press release states: “Higher purity mRNA vaccines with lower immunogenic impurities could lead to improved clinical outcomes, including reduced side effects and enhanced therapeutic efficacy.” This statement admits they are trying to achieve therapeusis, not prophylaxis. In other words, it can’t prevent illness, nor stop it from spreading, but maybe it will have some therapeutic effect. Good luck with that, since the very act of inducing cells to make foreign proteins, no matter how pure the mRNA is, will result in cytotoxic t-cell attacks on those healthy cells. This will cause tissue loss, pathology, and side effects. Every. Single. Time.

