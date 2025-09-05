Researchers funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have engineered an entirely new version of poliovirus—and data from their own clinical trial confirm that nearly every baby who received the experimental vaccine went on to shed the lab-made virus into the environment, effectively becoming new spreaders of the disease.

This study was published today in Clinical Infectious Diseases, a leading peer-reviewed medical journal published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The new study comes after another Gates-funded trial in U.S. adults confirmed 100% shedding of lab-made chimeric polioviruses and even documented spread between participants—findings the authors used to justify moving the same engineered strains (nOPV1, nOPV2, and nOPV3) into infants and children in Bangladesh and Panama, effectively turning these populations into testbeds for Gates’ synthetic polio program.

Polio vaccines have already caused hundreds of infections across Africa, triggered 80% of infants to shed live virus that mutated into strains causing 828% more paralysis than wild polio, and even sparked a fresh outbreak in Papua New Guinea confirmed by the WHO.

A Man-Made Poliovirus

The so-called “novel oral poliovirus vaccine type 2” (nOPV2) is not a natural virus.

Scientists took type 2 poliovirus and rewrote its genetic code, introducing a series of engineered changes to create what they describe as a “more stable” vaccine strain.

Unlike the older Sabin strain, which has a history of mutating back into neurovirulent forms, nOPV2 carries deliberate genetic modifications that change how the virus replicates inside human hosts.

One of the most striking changes is the insertion of what developers call a “Hi-Fi polymerase”—a mutated version of the viral replication enzyme.

Unlike natural polioviruses, which are error-prone when copying their RNA, this engineered polymerase creates copies more faithfully.

This means the vaccine virus has acquired a new, man-made function: higher replication fidelity.

In plain terms, researchers designed a poliovirus that copies itself more accurately than nature intended.

Viral Shedding in Almost All Recipients

The trial, conducted in Bangladesh, tested nOPV2 in healthy newborns.

The results are alarming:

Over 95% of vaccinated babies shed the engineered virus in their stool during the study period.

Shedding was detected at weeks 2, 4, 6, and even 8 after dosing.

Even “non-responders”—babies who did not show measurable immune protection after the first dose—still shed the virus.

This means the vaccine didn’t just “prime immunity.”

It turned infants into new sources of poliovirus circulation, releasing the engineered strain into the wider environment.

Funded & Pushed by Gates

The study was explicitly supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Japan’s AMED, with contributions from the CDC, PATH, and WHO-linked scientists.

The stated goal was to find a solution for outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio, but the trial reveals the opposite: the intervention itself seeds communities with a genetically altered virus.

Bottom Line

What the Gates-funded team has created is not a “safer” vaccine.

It is a new, man-made poliovirus strain with altered genetic functions, administered to newborns, and confirmed to spread through shedding in nearly all recipients.

Instead of solving the problem of vaccine-derived polioviruses, this project risks replacing one circulating engineered strain with another—this time designed to replicate with laboratory-installed accuracy.

