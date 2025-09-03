Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo on Wednesday announced that the Florida Department of Health will work in partnership with the governor to eliminate every vaccine mandate in the state, emphasizing that nobody—including the government—should have the right to tell individuals or parents what they must put in their own or their children’s bodies.

In early 2024, Ladapo famously called for a halt in the use of COVID-19 mRNA shots.

Later that year, he officially advised against the use of COVID shots in his state.

Since 1990, vaccines have been linked to 2,678,868 adverse events, but according to the HHS-funded Harvard Pilgrim report, fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries are ever reported to VAERS—meaning the true number could be in the hundreds of millions.

The new move would make Florida the first state to completely withdraw from tyrannical drug mandates.

After receiving thunderous applause in response to his announcement, Ladapo said that every vaccine mandate “drips with disdain and slavery.”

“There are a handful, maybe a half a dozen vaccines that are mandated. So those are going to be gone for sure,” Ladapo said during the news conference. “We need to end it. It’s the right thing to do.”

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) endorsed the move and said his administration can unilaterally end some vaccine mandates, but that “the rest would require changes from the legislature.”

In Florida, students without exemptions are required to be injected with drugs that are said to target measles, mumps, polio, chicken pox, and hepatitis B.

If Ladapo and DeSantis follow through, Florida will stand alone as the first state in America to rip out vaccine mandates root and branch, setting a precedent the rest of the nation can no longer ignore.

You can watch Ladapo’s announcement below:

