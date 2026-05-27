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Marianne S's avatar
Marianne S
1hEdited

The frogs, birds, fish all rely on mosquitos as food. Why are they allowed to do this? I’m so fed up with these stupid people. Because you can do it you do? Have you stopped to think of all the other damage you’re doing? Idiots😡😡😡😡

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1h

Coconut oil repels mosquitoes as well as DEET. As per studies posted by Green Media Info. It acts as a sunscreen and moisturizer too.

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