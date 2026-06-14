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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Their plan is to get you so full of fear that your body succumbs to the death you so fear. No real virus needed.

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
31mEdited

There are well over 500 AI data centers operating in the UK with 100 more in the works. The digital cage is rising around the populations of the world -- for their "safety and security" of course. Would it be disrespectful of me to admit that I rather expect some AI-driven psyops in the not-too-distant future to "test" the submission of those populations to their cage-management, which is crucial to the "safe and effective"

operation of our "health security state."

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