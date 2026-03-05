JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
4h

This Legislation I have to See Pass! Many Because Big Corporations Have Been Bend On Hell To Continue Polluting Our Environment For Generations.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

It seems we could be heading the right way.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture