The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) fails to report the majority of child sexual abuse allegations to local law enforcement or social service agencies, The Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

AP cited a Justice Department watchdog audit released the same day.

The Inspector General has found that “serious problems persist that run the risk of child sexual abuse allegations falling through the cracks as overworked agents juggle dozens of cases at a time,” according to the AP report. “In one case, a victim was abused for 15 months after the FBI first received a tip about a registered sex offender.”

In a review of over 300 cases from 2021 to 2023, the inspector general identified 42 cases that needed “immediate attention” by the FBI due to either a lack of recent investigative actions or other significant concerns.

The inspector general found “no evidence that the FBI followed rules requiring allegations to be reported to local law enforcement in about 50 percent of the cases.”

Alarmingly, the FBI reported an allegation to law enforcement or social service agencies “in only 43 percent of the cases.”

Worse, the FBI “fully documented only 17 percent of the reports,” the audit reads on page ii.

Most of the incidents that the inspector general flagged to the bureau “reflected the failure to properly document completed investigative steps or involved investigations where no additional action was necessary,” wrote Michael Nordwall, FBI executive assistant director, in a letter included with the report.

The FBI offered as reasons for the reporting failure the “overwhelming” burden on agents “tasked with investigating crimes against children given the conduct involved,” as well as “an influx in tips flooding in to law enforcement, increased use of encrypted technology to conceal the offenses and budget cuts.”

You can read the full AP report here.

You can download the DOJ Inspector General audit below:

24 096 2.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood