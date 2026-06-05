Attorney Leigh Finfer with My Vaccine Lawyer has secured a $373,371.11 settlement for the family of a man who died from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) after receiving a seasonal influenza vaccine, according to a GlobeNewswire press release published last week on Business Insider.

My Vaccine Lawyer is a U.S.-based law firm in Dresher, Pennsylvania, that represents individuals and families affected by serious vaccine injuries through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), the release explains.

The firm is said to handle conditions including Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA), GBS, transverse myelitis, and other recognized adverse reactions following vaccination.

GBS is a serious autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

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Per the release:

Less than a month after the flu shot, the client developed ascending paresthesias and progressive weakness. He was hospitalized, diagnosed with GBS, and treated with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).



His condition worsened in the hospital after he developed pneumonia. He died from severe respiratory distress.



My Vaccine Lawyer pursued compensation to help ease the emotional and financial burden on his surviving family. The settlement covered pain and suffering, lost earnings, and medical expenses.



“This was a devastating loss for the family,” said Leigh Finfer. “We were honored to represent them and help secure financial relief during a difficult time.”

The case highlights a reality rarely discussed in mainstream public health messaging.

The federal government not only acknowledges that vaccines can cause serious injuries and death, but operates a special compensation system that has paid out billions of dollars to victims and their families through the VICP.

VICP has paid out $5.6 billion in compensation—roughly $403,000 per day—since its founding.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) confirms:

Since 1988, over 29,822 petitions have been filed with the VICP. Over that time period, 26,310 petitions have been adjudicated, with 13,018 of those determined to be compensable, while 13,292 were dismissed. Total compensation paid over the life of the program is approximately $5.6 billion.

While public officials and pharmaceutical advertisers continue assuring the public that vaccines are overwhelmingly “safe and effective,” the federal government itself has quietly built and maintained a taxpayer-funded compensation system that has already paid out billions of dollars to people acknowledged to have been seriously injured or killed following vaccination.

You can contact My Vaccine Lawyer here.

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