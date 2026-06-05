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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
10h

This needs to be spread among all those that think that vaccines are safe and effective.

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
9h

"...the federal government itself has quietly built and maintained a taxpayer-funded compensation system that has already paid out billions of dollars to people acknowledged to have been seriously injured or killed following vaccination." REALLY? TAXPAYERS are paying the compensation for what BIG PHARM, Bill Gates, the FDA, the CDC, and the WHO have done that's called PREMEDITATED FIRST-DEGREE MURDER???? Are you kidding me????? This just proves to me, how convoluted, dishonest, immoral, twisted, and basically, rotten our government has become.

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