JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Respect Mother nature! This is ghastly and stupid! Shut them down!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Remember that no matter how "toxic" things may seem, your loving government loves you...to death.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture