Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed on Thursday that the U.S. government funded more than 120 biolabs across over 30 countries, disclosing a centralized international infrastructure for purported pathogen surveillance, genomic research, outbreak intelligence, and pandemic preparedness operating under U.S. direction and taxpayer funding.

It confirms a single networked effort under U.S. direction, far more structured than previously acknowledged.

Gabbard’s disclosure shows the labs were purportedly used to store dangerous pathogens, train scientists, conduct research on agents said to be highly infectious, and work on the genomes of potential pandemic threats.

That means they generate the research used to characterize government-determined threats and justify authoritarian, government-determined pandemic interventions.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) all acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic was “likely” the result of work carried out by labs like these.

The disclosure came after months of review of Intelligence Community records, according to a press release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Per DNI Gabbard, the records show “longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries.”

Until now, she said, information regarding the laboratories “had been knowingly withheld from the American people.”

“The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America,” the ODNI release states.

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The newly released materials describe a network extending far beyond individual laboratories.

One ODNI slide states that Ukraine alone contained “Over 40 Labs Built and Supported” by the United States.

The same document describes repositories of purported pathogens including anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, swine fever, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, plague, and other disease-causing agents.

According to the ODNI release, many of the laboratories “are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight.”

The significance of Gabbard’s disclosure is not merely that biolabs existed.

The documents describe an international system of laboratory construction, pathogen collection, scientist training, genomic surveillance, biological threat monitoring, and pandemic-related activities spanning more than 30 countries.

Gabbard rightly emphasizes the dangers of gain-of-function research and the government’s concealment of these laboratories.

But her disclosure contains a far larger admission: the United States has been funding and coordinating the international scientific apparatus responsible for producing the studies, genomic databases, pathogen characterizations, risk assessments, and so-called expert consensus that form the foundation of modern pandemic policy.

In other words, the system used to justify and manage pandemic responses is centralized.

Meaning that if that system were ever compromised, manipulated, defrauded, or weaponized, the effects could extend throughout an international network of more than 120 laboratories operating across over 30 countries.

If the pandemic system has been weaponized, it would have to be centralized.

The head of the U.S. Intelligence Community just confirmed it is centralized.

The question is, has it been weaponized?

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