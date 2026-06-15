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TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
6h

I suppose that "better late than never" makes this acceptable. But, all is old news - the Russians told us this when they first moved into eastern Ukraine and seized dozens (?) of these labs. The news was dismissed as Russian propaganda. The Russian general who made this public paid with his life in an assassination plot executed by Ukie Nazis and planned with MI-6 and CIA (and, probably, Mossad). There is something very strange about the timing of this... Tulsi has proven to be a deep state creature from the beginning and there must be some nefarious purpose to this. We shall see...

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
4h

All part of the coming digital slave rave race MOTB!

Source: revelation1823.net

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